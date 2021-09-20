Your daily horoscope for September 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday during the Moon in Aries.

September 21 brings a need for closure to our horoscope on Tuesday.

The Sun is prepared to change signs tomorrow, so on Tuesday, the intensity of our projects, work, and health matters feel magnified.

The start of the Autumn Equinox also arrives tomorrow, so on Tuesday, we are preparing to tie up loose ends and focus attention on closure.

If your birthday is on September 21:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American author Stephen King and American actor and comedian Bill Murray.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Daily horoscope for September 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Watch your temper, Aries. The worst of you could come out as you feel things strongly today.

The Moon in Aries opposes Mars in your sector of shared resources, secrets, and sensuality. And there's a part of you that could be at odds within yourself.

You are ruled by the planet Mars, and when it is in the sign of Libra, little things other people do can be triggering.

You'll need to work harder to maintain a sense of self-control and restraint. This won't be impossible to do, but definitely will require extra effort on your part.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Aries activates your house of hidden enemies, and it triggers Mars in your sector of commitments.

You will want to keep your guard up as this is a time of problems caused by others. They seem to dislike how happy you are and wish to create drama in your relationships.

You may encounter problems at work too, as the seventh solar house where Mars in Libra transits can stir strife at your job. This is not a time to take complaints lightly. Listen to them. Your attention will help smooth any difficulty when it comes up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Aries brings tension to your friendships, and you may find yourself wondering "who needs enemies with friends like these?”

The Moon opposes Mars in your sector of health, and today, you might feel like your stress levels are through the roof. People you trust or depend on can fail you in a big way. And, even though they didn’t mean to, it’s a lesson in independence you won’t forget.

You'll want to give yourself an out when things that you cannot control seem to hinder progress. Even if you try your hardest to 'chill' when someone pushes your buttons, today, you cannot.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have the drive and determination to make your dreams come true when the Moon is in Aries the next few days. You need a little fire in your belly to take big action.

Being uncomfortable during the Moon in a fire sign is good for you. You might feel as though there's nothing to lose and do what you fear you could not do before - such as asking for time off or a raise.

Your ruling planet also opposes Mars in your creativity sector. What an opportunity for you to come up with fresh ideas to solve problems.

This is your chance to think outside of the box instead of getting caught up in feelings or being down on yourself. Cancer, it's time for you to take action and to do so swiftly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Aries Moon opposes Mars in Scorpio, your house of home and family, but you may be asking, "What home? What family?" if you sense that others aren't giving as much as you are.

During the Moon in Aries, you are keenly aware of your dream life and what it is that you want to experience.

Compromise can become a dirty word to you during the next few days as you are less willing to give up your desires to please others, especially if you start to think they are not as genuine as they claim to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may be easily offended when someone holds back on the goods during the Moon in Aries.

The Moon in your sector of shared resources and secrets can hit you in all the wrong ways when you sense your significant other has received a gift but does not want to share.

In fact, if you live together, your less often expressed spiteful side could cry out, "game on" as you return the favor and start to pull back your own support from the home front.

This could be where your assertive side argues more as well since the Moon in Aries will also oppose Mars in your house of communication.

You are going to give someone an earful, and hopefully, they will listen. If not, the squeaky wheel will get the grease, as you won't stop nagging until they do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Aries transits your sector of commitment, and during the next few days, things can go one of two ways.

You may be more openly assertive about the things you want to give to others, or you may find that you are not really all that interested in partnering with anyone right now. You might feel like you just want to go solo.

The Moon in Aries opposes Mars in your solar house of money. This could be your motivating force for the next few days. Although you don't typically put material priorities over relationships, this week, you may change your tune, and perhaps, for good reason.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars in your sign is like putting your intensity in overdrive. Mars is your ancient ruler, so your awareness is heightened and your determination strong.

The Moon in Aries opposes Mars for the next few days so you might channel your energy in physical ways through cleaning, exercising, and reviewing your health goals.

Don't be too hard on yourself as you may set goals and not get to them as well as you would like. Failures can be good for you to learn from, as you can see what's causing you to stumble and level up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Aries has you anxiously ready for something big to happen in your life. Your creative juices are flowing. You want to make things happen. You're full of ideas. Your desire to channel your imagination is huge right now.

The Aries Moon opposes Mars in your solar house of hidden enemies, and so there can be things that get in the way of you accomplishing your objectives.

This could make you feel so angry, but art can be a place of comfort as you put your frustrations into writing, music or music.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Aries brings a sense of discomfort to what was once familiar to you. You are ready for big changes and you are the catalyst who starts the ball rolling.

The Aries Moon opposes Mars in your sector of friendships, and this is where the rubber may meet the road for you.

Well-intended friends wonder why you're not content with the things that you have and may try to convince you to stop being overly ambitious (or destructive) but you need to do what's best for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Aries makes your peaceful side a bit argumentative today. You might find yourself at odds with people at work, too when the Moon opposes Mars in your sector of career.

Tread lightly, Aquarius. You don't want to rock the boat over things that don't really matter.

The Moon in Aries can have you on edge for no reason, especially after the Full Moon. Take a backseat and think before jumping to conclusions, and remember to ask lots of questions when you're unsure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Aries brings intensity to your sector of money and personal possessions.

The next few days can be tough financially for you, especially if you're not careful with credit cards or impulse buys. The Moon in Aries opposes Mars in Scorpio bringing miraculous opportunities your way.

Test the power of your intentions to see how setting one works in real life. Your skeptical side may settle down a bit when something you wished for comes true for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

