Your daily horoscope for September 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday during a Full Moon phase.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Full Moon perfects in the zodiac sign of Pisces and moves into the sign of Aries late in the night.

We are in a state of confusion before the Virgo season ends. What we considered to be practical and solid may come into question as the Moon in Pisces conjuncts Neptune in the twelfth solar house of endings.

Monday's daily horoscope on September 20 prompts changes that are both unexpected and difficult to understand.

For some zodiac signs, this will prompt a sudden change that affects the rest of their year.

For other zodiac signs, these changes become time-sensitive as soon as the Moon enters Aries.

We become impatient with fire in our souls to make big moves without regard to others.

Irritability can be part of this process as the Moon in Aries opposes the planet of love, Venus who is in Libra at this time.

If your birthday is on September 20:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include Italian actress and model Sophia Loren and American novelist George R.R. Martin.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Daily horoscope for September 20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of personal development. The start of something amazing is here for you.

This is a great time for you to really be who you were meant to be and take action. You already know the important steps that you need to take, and the hesitancy that you have felt is starting to move behind you.

Don’t be shy about being assertive. There are certain things that you were just meant to do when you have to go forward fearlessly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies. Someone may be trying to undermine your authority and you have them on your radar.

You can tell by the way that they act that their friendship being extended to you was really fake and you see right through their facade.

Today anger could cause you to call them out for who they are. Even if you lose their presence in your life, in the end, you really didn’t lose much at all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of friendships. Sometimes two strong-willed individuals can become the best of friends if they are able to work out their differences.

You have someone in your life whom you find to be a force to be reckoned with, but this is a mirror into your own personality as well and an opportunity.

If you manage this relationship well, you may find that you're partnered up with a person where you can grow and become a stronger, more well-rounded person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of career development and social status.

There are times when you just have to decide you want something and go for it. This is where you start to create your own destiny and not wait for someone else to give you permission.

Your dreams are before you, and if you really want them to happen it’s up to you to make them become a reality.

Don’t wait for someone to give you an open door. Sometimes you have to be the one to first turn the knob and make life open up to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of beliefs and personal philosophy.

At the end of the day the person that cares most about what you believe in yourself. Sometimes you could be preaching at the top of the mountains and no one listens, but that’s OK.

At least in your heart, you know that you said your piece and you’re conscious is clean. Go on with your life knowing that you did the best that you can. Some people just have to learn from the school of hard knocks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of shared resources.

Sometimes you really do have to ask to get what it is that you have to coming to you. Someone may have made an offer and forgotten about it, but you remember.

Don’t be afraid to pick up where the conversation left off and ask for their generosity to be extended at the end of the conversation, you’re so much better off when you do, plus you give them a chance to follow through on the promises they made. It's a win/win.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of commitments. Love can come quickly and out of the blue. You may feel as though you are ready for things to progress but someone else may have other plans.

This can be a difficult time for you as you feel at odds with each other, but at the end of the situation, at least you have clarity as to where you stand.

You won’t need to waste your time on someone that isn’t ready to be with you. It can be difficult but a blessing in disguise.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of daily duties.

Someone needs to take initiative and it might as well be you. You are ready to get things moving in the right direction and your partner may not be.

You will want to take command and start initiating your projects. It may be where you have to carry the load of the relationship for a little while until your partner is able to catch up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of creativity.

There are sometimes where your boredom can spur a spark of imagination and cause you to do something magical with your love life.

Perhaps it could be a spontaneous trip out of town or maybe a drive around the city.

If you are sitting at home by yourself this afternoon, pick up the phone and see if someone wants to go out with you and have fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of home and family. Someone wants to take a lead in a relationship and this can cause problems overall.

A relationship is meant to be a partnership of two equals, but one person may have difficulty deferring to you and this may not go over well as you are also a strong person.

Arguing it out may feel counterproductive, but sometimes you have to bump heads before you can have peace in the house.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of communication. When you want something you’re not going to be too shy about it.

Right now you have lots of things that you feel in your heart and you want to get them out of the oven.

This may be a short and brief conversation but at least you’ll be able to say that you said what you needed to say and there was no confusion as to where you stand.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of money.

For love, you may be open to spending more than you really should. This can be a bad decision and cause quite a bit of loss in the long run.

Be sure that you’re not trying to buy a relationship. Happiness cannot be bought, and love really shouldn’t come with a dollar sign.

