3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 21, 2021

This Tuesday, the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day starting September 21, 2021, will feel challenged as the Moon remains in Aries.

Right now it’s about taking a step back for many and not letting their anger consume them. Some under the zodiac are finding themselves prone to coping with a rough day.

The Moon in Aries is opposed to Mars in Libra affecting three zodiac signs.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, according to astrology?

At this time Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces will find themselves having difficulties making decisions or taking action, no matter how long they have been planning their intentions.

This is causing a failure to communicate effectively and bringing on more trouble than is necessary on these difficult days.

Even more, finances are in jeopardy during this time, especially in regards to overspending on things that are not necessary to have.

Some may even find that there’s pressure to spend money they do not have to impress people they don’t care about.

One of the biggest conflicts coming through today is one in which people are not actively talking about the turmoil within.

Many are bottling up their emotions and problems out of fear of taking up too much space with others. Little do they know they will soon implode from the pressure.

These zodiac signs need to be aware of the perils that threaten their joy today, so that they may navigate without massive mood shifts and harmful attacks against their person.

There is a possibility of peace to uncover if you seek it.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 21, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you aren’t thinking your actions through and acting purely on emotions, this will be a rough day for you to navigate.

You may feel as though you are painfully right in your current dilemma and that you have to seek justice for the harm that has come your way.

This is truly not the right way to correct karma.

You are likely going to burn the world down with your rage. This is not the destruction you seek. You will not be able to contain the fire within you if you choose to lash out; instead, you will be the wind that spreads it far too wide.

There is a better way to seek justice. Unfortunately for you at this moment, it does take being meticulous and thoughtful rather than reckless and impulsive.

This is something that needs to be resolved through time and well-thought action, not fury.

It may not matter to you this Tuesday how you find your peace, but slowing down to reconsider your approach will be something you are grateful for later down the line.

If you want true equality in this recovery, be slow, be patient.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today your thoughts are louder than the reality of any situation. You’re becoming fixated on the intrusions that pass through your mind and you’re not capable of focusing on anything but the obsessive thought patterns repeating in your head.

What is real and what is just your worst fear?

Your mind is becoming fixated on every problem that surrounds you. However, instead of thinking of the issues at hand in terms of resolve, it’s becoming louder and louder to you that all of these dilemmas are entirely your fault.

You are absorbing every error you have caused without giving yourself the grace you would give others. Why do you treat yourself worse than those who have truly done you wrong from ill intention and not accident?

You deserve to talk to yourself kinder. Try to break the obsessive thought patterns of all that is wrong with the world today and challenge them with new solutions to fix them. Remind yourself of the good you still choose to hold onto, even after all this time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today you may feel unhinged. There is a total lack of balance in your world these days. You are not able to toggle between the rational world and the emotional one. It may feel as though you are in total chaos, without a moment to catch your breath.

Your anger is justified, your harmful actions are not.

It is obvious you are feeling discomfort towards all that has happened in your life. Often you’re finding as you comb through your past that people who were supposed to care for you above all are the ones who have been hurting you.

This should never have happened. However, obsessing over the details and the cruelties offers you no peace. The more you dwell on your pain the more it amplifies. Eventually, the drop in the ocean turns into a tidal wave washing over your shores and drowning out all life you once had.

There is a better way to cope with the pain. You don’t need to endanger your wellness to find peace in your story. There are healthier ways to ensure that these people don’t hurt you again and that you, as well, stop harming yourself.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.