3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 12, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 12, will find that one of the reasons why is heartache comes to an end.

Yest long last, the pain is over for the three zodiac signs during Jupiter retrograde in Aquarius and this makes September 12, 2021 a truly wonderful day.

A curious thing happens when Jupiter retrogrades in Aquarius, and that is when instead of expanding and broadening our horizons, we turn inwards to seek meaning.

Jupiter is the largest celestial body in our solar system. It rules Sagittarius, and represents growth, wisdom, individuality in all the signs. When in retrograde, we do not have to forfeit Jupiter's grand, expansive nature - instead, we honor it within.

As this retrograde makes its way through the zodiac sign of Aquarius, we are not only interested in solving our problems, we are quite confident that we can find that perfect solution.

As we can all agree, it's hard to be human; we come with so many issues, and so many of us walk through life nurturing a broken heart. It just comes with being human; we suffer the pangs of attachment.

The passage through the sign of Aquarius is what gives us hope; Yes, Jupiter retrograde is great for introspective analysis, but it is the influence of Aquarius that brings it down to Earth, letting us know that if we are indeed suffering from heartbreak, we may very well see an end to that shortly.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 12, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

One of the reasons you experience heartbreak to such a degree, in your own life, Taurus, is because you are not only attached to the person - you are attached to the 'trying.'

You put your entire life into trying hard; trying to make this work, trying to make that last - trying to make someone love you who perhaps cannot even love themselves.

You carry around so much heart ache that it depletes you. Jupiter Retrograde allows you to look within to see that, while you are a champion of love, you are also hurting yourself by holding on for too long.

The Aquarius transit opens up a door in your mind that might bring hope, and a possible new outlook. You may come to realize that you don't need to drag this pain around any longer, and that what lies on the other side of it - is good.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are not someone who gives their love as readily as all that - you vet your people, make sure they are worthy, and then, when you feel you can trust them, you pour your entire being into the belief that they are the one for you - the one who can do no wrong.

Of course, this is part of that endearing and famous naïveté of yours, Sagittarius. It's all boils down to this: You want to believe. It is in the need to believe that you set yourself up for shock, because time and again, you get to witness your faith in another turn to heartbreak.

Your ruling planet is there to assist you, and it will, as it allows for you to see inside yourself - to know that you are as much of the problem as is the person you have lost faith in. The heartbreak you've been living with is about to resolve itself. If there is anything to believe in right now, Sagittarius, it's in the refreshing energy of Aquarius. Let it flow all over you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

These are times of great forgiveness, Aquarius. Generally, you don't like to let go, and on occasion, you indulge in bad memories and deep rooted feelings of heartbreak and betrayal. You slosh these thoughts around and around in your head until you can no longer feel anything but regret - this is the Jupiter retrograde, working on you.

While that might seem harsh, or even violent - it's in that inner work that you find a clue as to how to push on. The hope has always been inside you - you've never given up. What you have done, however, is allowed yourself to slog around in the negativity of heartbreak - for way too long.

Years, even. So, the gift you are about to receive, thanks to this very strong transit, is the gift of self-forgiveness. Forgive yourself for holding on too long to something that hurt you - you are on the road to being free; acknowledge it and make it yours.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda