3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The New Moon In Virgo Starting September 6, 2021

Three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the New Moon in Virgo starting September 6, are ready for to let of their pain and embrace a fresh start.

September has always meant new beginnings - school starts, new jobs begin - life takes on a certain kind of 'fall' freshness, and that also includes our ability to let go of the past so that we may make way for a brighter future.

Virgo Sun makes our plans seem real, effective, while New Moon in Virgo allows us to dream big and forgive past mistakes - especially the ones we've made ourselves.

Starting September 6, we are going to see the New Moon in Virgo, which works on our deep need for change and newness.

Because so many of us have done the inner work on creating that kind of revolutionary change, we know that we're not going to be able to move forward unless we do a little forgiving - and that is exactly what's needed in order to move one: forgiveness.

Are we able to forgive those who have done us grave injury? Are we able to literally let go of someone we might consider an 'enemy'?

If we are smart, we know that there's no other option. If we wish to be whole, we need to cut out the cancer, so to speak, and essentially that means being able to let go, utterly and completely, of the people who have done us wrong.

Zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the New Moon In Virgo starting September 6, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Generally speaking, you're not a forgiving person, in fact, you're more along the lines of a Sweeney Todd type of character, who never forgets and never forgives.

This works well for you during times of high drama, but does it work in reality, Leo?

The thing is, not even you can keep up the roaring lion act for a lifetime - you need your quiet, your downtime. You need to understand what forgiveness is, so that you don't feel like you're just 'letting them get away with it!'

Forgiveness is letting go; it's saying, "I'm not into carrying around your trash anymore, so I'm going to set it down, right here, on the curb."

Whoever did you so wrong, Leo, trust me - they aren't waiting on your forgiveness - they've already moved on.

The only forgiveness you need is the one you give yourself - not for your 'sins' but for your insistence on keeping them alive in your heart.

Don't let them live rent free in your consciousness anymore. Let the New Moon inspire the forgiveness of your so-called 'enemies.'

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You hold on to your hate and resentment as if you're going to get a big, fat check at the end of the week for it. Have you ever gotten that check, Virgo?

When you haul around this pain, this burden of memory - all you get out of it is deterioration. You, who can be very funny, can also become consumed by your own insistence, and then - there's no joke to be found. Suddenly, you're the one to avoid, and all because you can't let go of that one person - the one who got away.

Did it ever occur to you that they got away because they were meant to, and that all the emotion you spend on them is not only not heard by them, it's not even noted.

They don't care, Virgo - you are alone in your world of resentment. Let that trashcan of love go!

What's most important for you, right now, is to pay attention to and be open to the healing powers of New Moon in Virgo - your sign.

The check is not in the mail, friend - forgive the one who still, to this day, has not found the courage to apologize to you. Let them go, be free.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

One thing about New Moon in Virgo that might be of importance to you, Capricorn, is that it is also Trine Uranus, which benefits your sign to the umpth degree.

You do not like chaos. You especially do not like it in your life, your workplace or your home.

You do, however, have a problem - and it's causing chaos in all three areas. This problem is, of course, your inability to forgive whomever it was who tricked you.

Oo, it's the last thing you can take - the idea of being someone's fool really angers you.

The trouble is, while this 'bad thing' might have happened to you, it happened a while back and its relevance today is nil. You are living in the present, and yet you entertain this entire secret life, where you get to throw metaphorical darts at your person of interest, for as long as you like.

It's halting your progress which is the antithesis of everything you stand for, Capricorn. Learn to forgive your enemy as they are certainly not worth a molecule of the attention you give them now.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.