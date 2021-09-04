3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Alone During The Moon Opposite Saturn Retrograde Starting September 5, 2021

Certain zodiac signs who want to be alone love it when the Moon is opposite Saturn because it strips away the things that distract from personal space.

Everyone I speak with these days claims a similar experience: the need to be alone.

Sometimes this need is self-protective; that makes sense - we want to separate ourselves from all the trouble that's 'out there.'

Three zodiac signs who want to be alone during the Moon opposite Saturn retrograde transit will NEED their me-time more than most starting September 5, 2021.

Ironically, we may also want to isolate ourselves because, on some level, we feel we may be the ones who could cause the damage.

We take ourselves out of the picture because if we stay, we might just explode all over everybody.

This is what happens when we have a mighty transit such as Moon Opposite Saturn Retrograde. And...retrograde - because Saturn transits aren't hard enough on our mental state, right?

So, we're working with Saturn - the planet that completely offsets our timing and our efforts, in retrograde - that additional little drag that makes all planetary transits extra hellish, Opposite Moon.

Moon, our closest celestial ally...and what do we get out of the deal? We get the feeling that we'd be better off alone and away from people.

The Moon is like a magnifying glass, and through it we interpret the Saturn retrograde.

What may start out as a feeling of depression may turn into outright hostility, followed by self-pity and a nervous, anxiety-ridden overreaction to everything.

Wow, are we in for it. And I do mean WE. While three of the signs of the Zodiac will take the hit in direct ways, not a one of us will go through this transit unscathed.

Zodiac signs who want to be alone during the Moon opposite Saturn retrograde starting September 5, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This one's going to affect you in the workplace. You're going to have one of those days where you simply cannot handle the work load - and that 'load' may not even be that heavy.

t's that YOU, thanks to Moon Opposite Saturn Retrograde, can't handle it. Your emotions are all over the place today, so much so, that you're starting to come off as a nervous wreck.

It is noticed, and you notice that it's noticed...and that makes you even more nervous. After all, you don't want to lose your job just because you're having a particularly horrendous day.

And you, as a Cancer, are even more emotional than usual - what you might call sensitivity on an ordinary non Saturn Retrograde day, is now blossoming into a full blown neurosis; you simply can't deal! Your best bet, during this transit, would be to do what you can, then discreetly excuse yourself. Go home, feel safe, shut down. It's OK.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your patience is at its end. You don't care if it's Saturn retrograde or Hot Dog centigrade, all you know is that you are over this day, and if this garbage is going to continue on tomorrow, you are OUT.

You want nothing to do with your partner, your kids, your friends - although you may still be able to tolerate your pets.

What's going on with you is that you are being pulled into the dark places, places that stimulate everything in you that you try so hard to be rid of. WHY? Why on earth must this happen, especially to one who tries so hard to be good, one like yourself?

ARGH! You know yourself all too well, Virgo, and you know this mood of yours is not going to make anyone happy. You are happy to keep to yourself right now, in fact, you demand it.

You're no good to anyone when you're like this, and thankfully you can extricate yourself before you cause any real harm.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

We all have days like this, but for you, Pisces, it's going to come on like a tidal wave. Out of nowhere, you are going to feel hopeless. You may apply that feeling to your job, or your home life, but it's going to hit you hard, and send you into a state of depression and anxiety.

And the weird part is that nothing is really wrong in your life. In fact, all is well, and the idea that you're suddenly plunged into this witches brew of desolation comes as a total and unwarranted surprise to you. You can't put your finger on why you feel so irritable, and yet - your feelings keep on escalating.

What the heck is going on? Moon Opposite Saturn in Retrograde is what's going on, and it has no mercy.

Fortunately, it also doesn't have staying power, so this isn't exactly a permanent condition. If you feel the need to be alone - run with it. Alone is a good place to hide.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.