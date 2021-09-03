3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Change For Love During Neptune Rx At A Critical September 3 - 7, 2021

No one likes change, but there are three zodiac signs who don't want to change for love during Neptune rx at a critical degree starting September 3 to September 7, 2021.

Neptune will be at a the 22 kill or be killed degree, and for three zodiac signs, they'd rather do things that suit themselves instead of trying to fit into someone else's mold.

We've often heard that in order to keep one's relationship or partnership fresh and exciting, we have to work on it.

This work becomes a life long project, and it requires the ability in us to change, adapt and grow with our partner - and all of their wishes.

Partnerships are not successful when each person is in their own bubble; and rarely does a romance last where both parties are unable to compromise.

And compromise is what this Critical Degree is all about. We are now in Neptune Retrograde - Rx, at a Critical Degree.

These are make-or-break transits that have the tendency to bring out our unyielding behavior.

We can become single-minded and pigheaded when it comes to our own love lives - and we may just not want to give in. Not this time.

Being that Neptune rules over our dreams and fantasies, when in retrograde, this transit can cause nightmares and delusions.

At the critical degree of 22, there's a wisdom that arises, that teaches people not to do the same mistakes that didn't work in the past, and that's where these three zodiac signs find themselves.

They are between a rock and a hard place, and must do what's best for themselves, including not changing for love.

Everything seems like an affront; why are we being challenged, and why on Earth are we being challenged by our loved ones?

What did we do to deserve this - and even more so: Why should we listen to them? Who the heck are they to tell us to change our ways?

3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Change For Love During Neptune Rx At A Critical Degree Starting September 3 - 7, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are a wise individual, and even though you tend to be standoffish and unapproachable at times, once a person gets to know you, they realize you're a softie.

This, of course, is not what you want them to know about you, and when this occurs in your relationship, you shift speeds and act defensively.

Due to the influence of this transit and the dragging pull of Neptune Rx, you feel a little too exposed in your partnership and you wish to redirect your partner's perception of you.

They can't see you as ultimately soft, and so you may go out of your way to show them you're truly the Virgo dominator of Zodiac Lore.

There's a good chance the only thing your partner wanted out of you was a little compromise, a little change - and yet, just the idea of them wanting that has made you come undone.

Don't automatically assume that because they have asked you to change that they want a war; you needn't start one. Change is good for you, Virgo. Consider that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While you have your reservations about the effect a planet may have on you, especially one as far away as Neptune, you will still be under its sway during this time.

What you won't be able to deny, however, is that you have been feeling a bit weepier than usual, and that kind of unexplained vulnerability has made you both defensive and stubborn.

When approached by your loved one or loved ones, you put up your guard - and you don't even know why. All you know is that you're feeling attacked all the time.

When asked to change your perception so that you can relax, you react with hostility, as if you are being asked to do something impossible.

Neptune Rx has you refusing to understand people who wish to help you, and yet, you cannot possibly comprehend why anyone would want you to change.

Are you not good enough? And if not, why are they bothering? These are the thoughts that may race through your head.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

One might think if anyone could plow through a Neptune retrograde, it would be you, Pisces, who is ruled by Neptune. Alas, this is not the case.

Neptune retrograde is subtle, yet efficient. It will get under your skin, and it will show in your life as stiff, unbendable behavior; you are not ready to cooperate, and you will make this known to anyone who comes to you for guidance, advice or simply the need to communicate.

When your partner asks you to participate in something that means more to them than it does to you, you might suddenly perceive this as a burdensome request; you simply aren't in the mood to honor so requests, and so this transit will bring out your most stubborn behavior, and it may not be pretty, Pisces.

Those Critical Degrees, on any other day, might be your friend, but during Neptune retrograde in the zodiac sign of Pisces, we have an entirely different circumstance.

You may not think of yourself as perfect or even justified, but you are also not about to give in to anybody's whims or requests for your change.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

