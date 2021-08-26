3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 26, 2021

Everyone wishes for good luck and fortune. Some hope to find their great day in winning lottery tickets or by finding some lost money in a pocket while doing laundry.

But when Jupiter is in the chart, doing something amazing in your life, there can be a sudden gain that goes beyond the ordinary, and this is what we can also define as a great day.

Depending on your zodiac sign, Jupiter is in a positive aspect to personal planets and astrological houses on Thursday.

In fact, there are three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 26, 2021, and Jupiter is one of the main reasons why.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and good fortune, and while at the transitional 26 degrees Aquarius, Jupiter brings relationships together to do good for others in ways that also benefit themselves.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 26, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Thursday is bound to be a great day for you, because it's only an extension of the entire month of Virgo Season.

The Sun is in your fifth solar house of romance while in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it brings creativity and playfulness into your life.

But what makes Thursday incredibly opportunistic for you is how Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius works nicely with Venus, your planetary ruler.

Jupiter expands your love life in a big way. So, if you are looking for love, or even to make more money, Thursday creates lots of opportunities for you to explore.

No matter how you slice it, the day will be great, and you will find yourself pretty pleased with the end result.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun in your zodiac sign, the first house of personal development, gives you an extra boost of energy. And anytime you get a lot of energy during Virgo season, you make good use of it.

You may be organizing and cleaning things in preparation for the fall.

And on top of that, with Venus in your sector of money, you find that even if you spend a bit more than usual, you are able to either pick up another shift at work or get some other money-making opportunity to come your way.

Jupiter in Aquarius brings an abundance of work to you and your sixth solar house. It just so happens that that is the same house that your zodiac sign rules, so this is a happy place for you to have Jupiter to be.

This is where you have the Midas touch, Virgo. Everything you do works out well for you.

And, since you do love to be busy, this is a productive day for you starting on Thursday.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With Jupiter in your first solar house of personal development and identity, you are learning quite a bit about yourself during this year.

And, on Thursday, August 26, you will find that life is full of hope. Mercury is in your eighth solar house of shared resources.

Mercury speaks to Jupiter. This could bring a contract related to money or some sort of property and asset your way.

You may be invited to take on some sort of responsibility that brings you money. Or, you may be provided a chance to gain an item that you have wanted, but now someone else no longer needs.

What does Sun in Virgo opposite Jupiter in your sign mean? You have plenty of things rising to the surface that you will find ideal.

There's so many opportunities coming your way, Virgo. Count your blessings. Thursday will be a great day for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.