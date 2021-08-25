3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 26, 2021

On August 26, 2021 the energy is inspiring behaviors that are less than favorable, and this is why three zodiac signs who have a rough day need to be careful.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on August 26, 2021, according to astrology?

With the last day of the Moon being in Aries, we’re all seeing it at a critical degree, inspiring some of the worst behaviors in people.

Thursday people’s selfish nature may come out to play. While putting yourself first is never a bad thing, this energy can boil over into sinister ways.

August 26, 2021 people’s dark side may be coming out—Gemini, Libra, and Capricorn feel it the most.

While intentions that are set may be positive, execution may appear to be harsh and at times even cruel.

We are seeing an influx of actions that were not carefully thought out, putting others in difficult and uncomfortable situations.

While other signs under the zodiac may be able to ride out this wave of negative energy, three of the signs will be falling victim to this difficult day.

It’s important to keep your energy in check and to weigh out all possibilities of the actions you’re planning to take.

While the Sun is in Virgo, this is not the time to act on impulse or rash decisions.

Take a deep breath and explore all of your options before bulldozing through your day...and others.

3 Zodiac signs who will be having a rough day on August 26, 2021

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, are you sure that you’re surrounding yourself with the right crowd today? It’s appearing that while you both have a lot to offer each other, you and the person you’re around can also become enablers for each other. Is this really the path you planned on taking?

The world is becoming an increasingly lonely place for your zodiac sign but that doesn’t mean you need to lower your standards of company.

These people may not have their best intentions with you; or vice versa. It appears that someone is getting less than they are putting in with this connection and it is absolutely sucking the life out of each other (or even worse, putting each other at risk).

You owe it to yourself to protect your energy, even at the risk of having less people to associate with. Remember; being alone isn’t always being lonely and being in a crowd doesn’t always mean fulfillment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there is such a thing as being a little too comfortable with your environment. You may have unintentionally set yourself up for asking people of too much or teetering into a greed that is not typically seen with you.

You may have been riding from a higher moment over the last day, but be careful to to crash and burn.

When you start expecting too much from others, especially without appreciation or reciprocation of action, you may be leaving a bad taste in your mouth. This can result in people not willing to help you any longer or creating distance from you.

Even the best of us can become energy vampires if we don’t keep ourselves in check.

Remember to be thanking people for the services they perform for you and take on what you can yourself if it’s not too difficult to manage. Don’t take advantage of a situation just because it is easier to do in the moment. Stay in line with what you wish to align with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while you may tend to be dry at times, your frustrations at the world are starting to come off as cruel. It appears that you’re overworked and underappreciated. This is bringing out a cold, sarcastic side to you, that while can be humorous, can also be dark.

You may even find that you’re questioning your morals lately, leading you into dangerous territories.

If you need a break it is important to advocate for yourself. You are worth taking a break when you are finding yourself at wit’s end and even more, you have earned that respect from others that you are always finding yourself in servitude to.

Capricorn, you are so much more than the acts of service you perform. Please reconnect with the person you are outside of your daily duties, and remember that there’s more to life than clocking in and out.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find her website here.