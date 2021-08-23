There's a strong vibe about today, and if you're one of the lucky ones who is destined to have a great day - it will more than likely be due to receiving some good news.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 24, 2021, according to astrology?

We do have a few transit upsets, in terms of communication - but ironically, this upset is not going to act as an obstacle to receiving great news.

Now, with Venus in Libra Trine Saturn, some of that good news may come in the form of something romantic - maybe even wild.

One thing to keep in mind - this is going to happen TO you, in other words, you're not the one who makes it happen. You are the recipient of something good.

Well, that's kind of fun to think about, isn't it? Stay open so that you can get your message.

Stay in that positive headspace so that all that comes your way, stays with you.

If all goes well, as it seems fated to do, you're going to end up as one happy camper today. Good on you, friend!

Who's going to have a great day today?

3 Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 24, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be giddy by the end of today, because not only will you do well in all of your work-related endeavors, you're also about to get some incredible news, as in, you might just have that new job. If you interview today, it will go well.

If you interviewed a while back, then the good news will come today. Remember what we said above - this is about you receiving.

You don't need to worry, nor do you need to press the issue - just hang tight, and wait.

Your good news is purely work-related, but that will translate as financial good fortune.

Open to the universe and allow yourself to absorb all that beautiful abundance. It's all yours, today. By day's end, you'll be swimming in gratitude.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Good news comes to you, today, in the form of a diverted bit of health news. Looks like you're in better shape than you thought, Virgo.

You may have recently gone through a health crisis - you've been worried and a bit depressed about it.

And then, August 23, 2021 shows up with all of its cosmic glory and sets things right again. You will hear from someone today who will tell you that you're in good shape and that there's nothing to fear.

You will feel more directed, and less out of control.

This day will act like a keel for you, keeping you stable - balanced and ready to take on a new positive attitude. Dare I say, this may even be a day for you to celebrate your good health.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're working with the transformative power of the waning gibbous in Pisces Moon - and even though this kind of energy can feel draining, for you, it acts as a filter.

What's meant by this is that, if something doesn't work for you or in your favor, it bypasses you, today.

That means any bad news or negativity simply won't touch you today. Woohoo! This also means that good news has a direct line, straight to your heart and mind.

Nothing stands in the way of making you happy today, and here's the fun part: you don't have to lift a finger to make anything happen.

It's just knocking on your door. All you have to do is open that door. Specifically, your good news will revolve around creativity.

So, anticipate the green light on a creative project, and the financial support that it takes to make that project into a reality.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda