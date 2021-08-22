3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 23, 2021

How do you define a great day? Some may say it's all about the money, the luck, or the love that they receive in life.

We are all hoping for something on Monday, and things are looking up in a big way starting on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 23, 2021, according to astrology?

The stars align just right it brings promise, prosperity, luck and love for three zodiac signs.

Virgo, Libra and Aquarius will feel the benefits of Venus trine Saturn on August 23 the most.

The Sun will be in Virgo which is about work and paying close attention to the details. So, for zodiac signs who are all about organization and keeping things in check, this is a wonderful way to start the week.

The Moon will be in dreamy Pisces, and despite the fact that this is a watery and emotional transit for all, there are good things to come for three lucky zodiac signs beginning August 23, 2021.

The Moon in Pisces is psychic and intuitive. It's the placement of unconditional love, and all this energy gets channeled in a big way for Virgo, Libra, and Aquarius.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 23, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the sun and your zodiac sign everything is starting to look up.

This puts a lot of pressure on you to perform, and so despite the fact that your efforts are easily rewarded with results there is a lot of stress associated with all you say and do.

What makes Monday a particularly wonderful day for you is the fact that Venus is in Libra. Venus in Libra activates your sector of money.

The second solar house is incidentally ruled by Taurus, and so this placement of Libra brings a double-dose of favor into your life.

If you use the day wisely, you'll feel satisfied with your work because Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the planet of structure, is harmonizing with Venus in Libra.

So, tedious tasks that take time and help you to save money are going to work out nicely for you, making Monday, August 23 a great day for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will feel a lot of negative energy coming your way during the Sun in Virgo season specifically because this is your sector of hidden enemies.

However, you may not notice too much considering that you are having your Venus return.

With Venus in your sign, you are looking more lovely and feeling a bit more relaxed lately.

No matter what you face, you'll feel good about how Monday is to you.

You know that it's important to put your attention on yourself, and this serves as a great distraction whenever someone's negative energy comes your way.

Monday will be wonderful because you have Saturn empowering Venus in your sign all day.

Saturn trine Venus is exactly what you need to maintain a level-head and to stay focused on goals and see them through.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is in your sign of Monday, and this gives you a sense of control in your life that has been missing for a while. You have a lot of things going on, and it's important for you to be able to make choices and not sense a lack of support from others.

With Venus in harmony with Saturn in your sign on Monday, you have someone in the wings bringing you a lot of love, and this may be from afar.

Just knowing someone is there for you is what will make Monday so important. You're going to believe when you say that August 23 has been and will be a great day for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.