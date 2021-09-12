3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting September 13 - 19, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting on Monday, September 13, 2021, and these challenges can last through Sunday, September 19, 2021.

What works for one can be detrimental to another, and that's sort of how this week is going to go.

We have many interesting and fierce transits going on this week, and as mentioned - for some, it's divine, while for others - it borders on Hellish.

Certain signs of the Zodiac may not find the wondrous thrills they were seeking this week - what's good to know is that it's only a temporary state of being.

We're in the heart of a Sun in Virgo season now, which can be quite inspiring. What makes it go off track is how it coincides with Mars in Libra and Moon Square Mercury as the week unfolds.

This is where we see conflict and confusion. This is also when we tend to say the wrong thing at the wrong time.

And while it might not be memorably awful, there will be a few drags here and there, during the week for certain particular signs.

Watch out for self-delusion and the pursuit of the wrong things. You may not know it while you're making that bad decision, but you'll catch on in time to change your route.

Listen to your gut on this one. If it feels bad - don't jump in.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting September 13, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Virgo energy doesn't really suit you; you don't like the way it makes you feel, but you thankfully have Mars in Libra to help balance you out. What's going to feel a little off for you this week, Aries, is this sense that no one is getting what you say.

You keep on speaking clearly, and yet, you feel like you're speaking a foreign language, because no one is reacting to you in the way you want them to.

This isn't your ego - it's a real display of miscommunication. You aren't doing anything wrong, it's just that the Mercury in Libra's influence is making it so that nobody 'gets' you this week.

You feel like you just came down from Mars, except nobody's gawking at the new visitor; they're just scratching their heads and wondering who you are.

You don't like being ignored, and sorry to say, this may be a week filled with that kind of treatment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Moon madness and a touch of Virgo to make it all seem just a little more insane than usual: that's your week, Cancer.

Virgo energy makes you nervous; you're into that mellow vibe, chillin' with a book, at home, being easy...and the last thing you welcome into your world is an upheaval of judgement calls and nit-picky assumptions.

You really just want to relax and do your thing, your way - which has always worked for you.

This week, you may experience a crack in that perfect surface - and it's going to come in the form of people nagging you, work-related issues that keep on calling you back to complete work you thought you finished, and finally, an argument with a family member. Blame it on the Moon, Cancer. This too shall pass.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

That earthy Virgo energy tends to rub you the wrong way, and it will more than likely keep you on edge throughout the week. This happens to coincide with something that is important to you, as well, and the timing of it all will feel very irritating.

You've been working hard to accomplish something and this is the week you projected it will all be complete; alas, the universe has decided to detain your progress for a while, and that's going to anger you. It's like all lights are green, and then just as you pump the gas - they all go red again.

You are doing nothing wrong, Pisces, in fact, the universe is noticing your good efforts - it's just that the planets must do what planets must do, and when that happens, some folks get good fortune, while others get to 'learn humility'. Not fair, but it is what it is, and you'll be just fine by the end of the week.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood.