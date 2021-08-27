100 Good Dares To Play Over Text Or In Person

The party or text conversation has continued for a while. It was fun but now it is beginning to wind down. You aren’t exactly ready for the games to end, so you suggest a game of Truth or Dare.

A game of Truth or Dare is heavily reliant on the types of questions being asked by the players of the game, but coming up with good dares to send over text or in person is often easier said than done.

If you only dare people to do easy things, then the game isn’t going to be much fun. Not to worry — we came up with a list of 100 fun dares to send your friends over text or in person.

And no need to stop the game when the night ends — sometimes the best games carry on for days! So you can keep playing Truth or Dare by sending challenges to your friends and family throughout the week over text — just have them message you back with their responses (or have them provide video evidence). Bonus points if they post their dares on social media.

There are all sorts of ways to make Truth or Dare fun, no matter where you are.

Good Dares To Send Over Text:

1. I dare you to do 10 pushups.

Start the game out strong by seeing how red their face gets. Make them record the pushups on video for extra fun.

2. I dare you to chug a cup of milk.

Everyone has some form of milk in their home. Almond, oat, coconut, or cow’s milk would work great.

3. I dare you to eat something hot without drinking anything.

A good bag of Takis with no drink could take out Thanos. Be prepared for them to not be able to do this.

4. I dare you to sing the favorite song of one of the players of the game.

They just have to give you the title. If you do not know the song, you must make up your own freestyle lyrics of how you think the song would go. Send this one over as a voice message on iMessage.

5. I dare you to write a fake letter to your doctor and then post it on Facebook.

Detail the symptoms of your fake illness and hit post. Try not to laugh as people try to help diagnose you.

6. I dare you to only refer to yourself in the third person.

See how long you can go without saying “I.” It’s harder than it may seem.

7. I dare you to tell a stranger a secret.

For this one, dial a random number and when they pick up blurt out your secret and then hang up.

8. I dare you to send a screenshot of your search history.

Ever wonder what goes through someone’s brain? This is a good way to find out.

9. I dare you to Facetime someone and pick your nose while on the call.

You cannot tell the person that you are doing a dare.’

10. I dare you to record yourself licking your own armpit.

If you cannot reach your own armpit consider yourself lucky.

11. I dare you to tell your crush that you like them.

Screenshot the messages to send to the group playing the game. You must provide the receipts.

12. I dare you to send the link to the last video you watched.

Now everyone can see what you are watching! This is my favorite dare to do over text message because everyone can click the link without having to hand around your phone.

13. I dare you to crack an egg on your head.

This works best if you make this your Snapchat story or send it to the group.

14. I dare you to give a YOUTUBE style tour of your purse/backpack.

At this moment, you are a professional vlogger and the world is dying to know what you keep in there. Enjoy your moments of fame.

15. I dare you to DM on Instagram/Twitter your favorite brand that their competitor is catching up to them.

Image working on a brand’s social media and all of a sudden you get that message. It’d probably be one of the least weird messages they’ve gotten.

16. I dare you to write a short poem.

This could be about anything but it does have to rhyme.

17. I dare you to set your phone background as another player's grandma.

Grandmas are wholesome and deserve love and support.

18. I dare you to show the group the worst picture your mom has ever taken/tagged you in.

My mom has a full arsenal ready to go at all times. Determining which one is the worst could take all night.

19. I dare you to post a declaration of your love for chocolate on Facebook or Twitter.

This one is cool because many on Facebook would agree about loving chocolate that much.

20. I dare you to give yourself a marker mustache.

In the 2010s the mustache was all the rage. They were dangling from sunglasses and people would draw them on their fingers. It was an era. This can be a permanent marker, but I recommend a dry erase if you are going to draw on your face.

21. I dare you to send a video of yourself to your parents of you dabbing.

Send both the video and your parent's reaction to the video. They’ll probably be a tad bit confused on what dabbing is.

22. I dare you to draw the best picture of a cow that you can.

It’s got 4 legs, a head, and a body. It can’t be too hard to mess up.

23. I dare you to text your sibling that you didn’t appreciate them farting the last time you hung out.

Their reaction will be gold so make sure to screenshot it and send that to the group.

24. I dare you to tell me your deepest secret.

This could range from being very serious to a bit more lighthearted. Just be prepared to have an appropriate reaction and to also take what they’re telling you seriously. Don’t be the one who tells someone’s deepest secrets.

25. I dare you to try to text the group a message without looking.

How good are you at texting? This is a great way to find out.

26. I dare you to tell us the last person you cyber-stalked and why.

I once couldn’t remember a classmate's name so I cyber-stalked a mutual friend until I found them tagged in a photo. It was so useful. Who needs to buy a yearbook?

27. I dare you to record yourself doing an impression of your least favorite animal.

This could be any style you’d like. I automatically picture the Youtube video that went viral so long ago on how each animal eats. It was comedic gold.

28. I dare you to take a big sip of apple cider vinegar.

This one has some contested health benefits, but it will also make your face scrunch super hard.

29. I dare you to list all of your exes alphabetically.

This one is a double whammy. It's a dare functioning as a truth. So if you wanted to know their exes, but they've been avoiding picking the truth: here you go!

30. I dare you to post an Instagram story captioned "I'm feeling lonely" and let people ask questions.

This one is funny because someone is bound to question why you posted that on your story.

31. I dare you to record yourself eating a tablespoon of mayonnaise.

Kudos to you if you can do this but I will take a little mayonnaise with a sandwich, please.

32. I dare you to send the most embarrassing email you've ever sent to the group.

This email could be to a teacher, a potential employer, or whoever you've been emailing. Mine is I accidentally sent an email with just "to whom this may concern" with nothing following it. They were concerned.

33. I dare you to rank the group's pets from ugliest to cutest.

This one is controversial but it's bound to create discussion. I'd agree that my family beagle mix would be the ugliest pet.

34. I dare you to eat a tomato like an apple while providing commentary like Gordon Ramsay.

Is the tomato so undercooked that... ?

35. I dare you to let the group post anything they want on your Instagram.

This one requires a lot of trust in the people that you are playing with because the internet is forever.

36. I dare you to let the group choose who you block on everything for 24 hours.

Reminder to not block anyone's parents or guardians. No one needs their cellphone privileges revoked over truth or dare.

37. I dare you to text your parents one embarrassing thing they don't know about you.

One example is telling your parents like one blonde moment that you had or a memory slip up that happened to you.

38. I dare you to let the boys choose your makeup routine.

Send them a picture of all of the makeup you own and let them choose 8 items to use in your makeup routine. The final result also gets to be recorded forever in a picture.

39. I dare you to give every group member a "most likely to" category.

Some popular categories are most likely to get arrested, most likely to be famous, and most likely to get married. You can use whatever categories you can make up though!

40. I dare you to set your alarms for every hour starting at 1 am.

A good night's sleep? Who has heard of her? Not you when you complete this dare.

Good Dares To Do In Person



41. I dare you to pick up the person next to you.

How strong are you really? Time to find out.

42. I dare you to swap clothes with the person to your right.

Hopefully whoever you are switching with has good style.

43. I dare you to lick someone's elbow.

This one isn't too gross to complete so I don't think this one will get anyone to chicken out.

44. I dare you to speak like you are one of the group members' fathers for the rest of the round.

Hopefully one of the fathers has a really cool accent or a way of speaking.

45. I dare you to kiss the most attractive person in the room.

Mirrors count if you think you are hot stuff.

46. I dare you to do a model walk down a runway.

Pretend you are on America's Next Top Model and strut your stuff.

47. I dare you to flirt with everyone in the room.

Pull out your best pickup lines and go around the room.

48. I dare you to pretend to be another player for the rest of the round.

It'll be funny for the other player to see how they're seen by people of the group.

49. I dare you to wear all of your clothes backward.

Turn those clothes around and sit back down. This is an easy dare.

50. I dare you to fill your mouth with crackers and try to whistle.

It's unbelievably hard to imagine how hard it is to whistle with a mouthful of crackers.

51. I dare you to let the group sign a part of your body of your choice.

Again, I'd use an expo marker in order to be able to get it off easily.

52. I dare you to perform "I'm a little teapot" with the dance that goes with it.

It's show-time! Once all eyes are on you, it is time to perform.

53. I dare you to wear your sock on your hands.

Feet are seen as gross so be ready for someone to chicken out on this dare.

54. I dare you to try to do the worm.

This one will be so funny to watch occur.

55. I dare you to try to do a cartwheel.

This will also be a funny dare unless said person is a gymnast or cheerleader.

56. I dare you to turn off your phone for the rest of the game.

There's no better way to test the theory that we are addicted to our phones than giving up your phone next to all of your friends.

57. I dare you to touch your nose to your big toe.

How stretchy and flexible are you? Try not to force anything because you wouldn't want to hurt yourself.

58. I dare you to speak in Pig Latin for the rest of the game.

This is where you take the first letter and add "aye" to the pronunciation of the word.

59. I dare you to make up a rap and perform it for the group.

Think of this as a homemade "8-mile"-esq rap battle.

60. I dare you to bark like a dog for 2 minutes.

So this could be for however long that you want, however, it will be funnier if they aren't barking for 10 minutes.

61. I dare you to talk like nobody can hear you until the next round.

This means to talk really loudly.

62. I dare you to try to walk across a bunch of Legos.

Some people walk across the fire without hesitation. That will not be happening on this gauntlet of pain that is Legos.

63. I dare you to lick the bottom of your shoe.

This doesn't have to be a big lick. You can do it quickly as long as the tongue touches the sole.

64. I dare you to put ice in your clothes and leave it until it melts.

What a way to cool down in the summer.

65. I dare you to do lick the person to your right's cheek.

If you get this dare, I really hope you didn't get the one to eat a clove of garlic too.

66. I dare you to hold the person to your left's hand.

This is an easy dare to complete.

67. I dare you to have a burping contest with the person across from you.

It would be a shame if somebody from the group were to accidentally record this happening.

68. I dare you to let the group recreate Post Malone's face tattoos on your face with a permanent marker.

Ooooh, I fall apart... in laughter at the recreation of Post Malone's tattoos.

69. I dare you to make a diaper out of a towel and wear it outside of your clothes.

Diapers? Yeah, they're all the rage this season. All of the celebrities' kids are seen wearing them.

70. I dare you to let the group go through one app on your phone.

I recommend the notes app. I have an array of topics in there that would be hilarious to explain.

71. I dare you to drink what the group mixed from the four things from the fridge.

Hopefully, your friends take mercy on you and mix you up with something good.

72. I dare you to try to give the scariest person here a wedgie.

Or at least attempt to.

73. I dare you to tape your mouth shut.

Just sit there for a round or two and enjoy not talking.

74. I dare you to chug a glass of milk.

Drinking milk fast without getting sick is a bit difficult. Stay next to a trashcan while doing this dare.

75. I dare you to make a mummy facemask.

This one requires wetting and layering toilet paper until your face is covered.

76. I dare you to bunny hop wherever you need to go.

Every bunny watch out, they're on the move.

77. I dare you to smack the player next to the person on your right.

The choice is yours on where to smack them.

78. I dare you to put a hot Cheeto in your nose and leave it until your next turn.

Your nose: "Why's it so spicy?"

79. I dare you to sing a song while eating big spoons of peanut butter.

The peanut butter is going to make it difficult to clear your mouth to get any words out.

80. I dare you to give a movie to every player that matches their personality.

Does your friend's personality match Legally Blonde? Now you have the chance to tell them.

81. I dare you to spin 10 times and then try to walk in a straight line

Typically this won't be in a straight line but rather a diagonal line.

82. I dare you to try to lick your nose.

Those that can do this have long tongues but it's funny to see everyone trying to push their tongue to their nose.

83. I dare you to hold water in your mouth and to hold it while the group tries to make you laugh.

Everything is extra funny when you are trying to not laugh.

84. I dare you to color one of your teeth black (use eyeliner!)

This one's an easy one if you don't mind coloring your teeth for a little bit.

85. I dare you to take a bite out of a banana peel.

I can't imagine eating a banana peel because of the texture. Kudos to whoever can finish this dare.

86. I dare you to act like a Youtuber until another player can guess who you are.

An easy one to pick is James Charles. The "hi sisters" just gives it away.

87. I dare you to lick the person to your rights foot.

This is another hard one if the person hates feet. This will have them chickening out so fast.

88. I dare you to lick a bar of soap.

The kids who when in trouble had to eat a bar of soap will think this is a breeze.

89. I dare you to show the group your phone's screen time report.

Now you can see if your on your phone more than somebody else in the group.

90. I dare you to show the group your Instagram inbox.

If you've ever wondered what kind of messages your friend gets on Instagram this is a good one.

91. I dare you to try to put your whole fist in your mouth.

I haven't seen many people who can do this, but it was so cool to see it happen the first time.

92. I dare you to pole dance on an imaginary pole.

This one requires you to use a lot of your imagination.

93. I dare you to roast everyone in the group like Michael Scott from the Office.

Boom. Roasted.

94. I dare you to eat a snack without using your hands.

Tie your hands behind your back and see how long it takes and how messy it is to eat without your hands.

95. I dare you to eat a clove of garlic.

By eating a whole thing of garlic you definitely won't have to worry about vampires.

96. I dare you to tell somebody in the group a secret.

You only have to tell one person and the secret can be anything you want.

97. I dare you to try to guess everyone's deodorant brands.

There's an unlikely chance you'll get everyone's brands right but it'll be funny to see the answers you come up with.

98. I dare you to hold a handstand for as long as you can.

You can use the wall but be careful to kick up into the handstand gently or you'll put a hole in the wall.

99. I dare you to give your best impression of Adam Sandler.

Chose one of Adam Sandler's that he plays in his movies and give it your best go.

100. I dare you to talk in an accent for the rest of the game.

Some accents that you can speak in are a British accent, Irish accent, Boston accent, New York accent, and southern accent.

Here Are Some Truth Questions If They Back Out

1. When was the last time you peed the bed?

2. What is the worst thing you've ever said to anyone?

3. Tell the group about your most awkward date.

4. Who would you like to kiss in this room?

5. Tell the group about your strangest dream.

6. What is one bad habit that you cannot break?

7. What is the latest you've shown up to something?

8. Starbucks or Dunkin?

9. Sheetz or Wawa?

10. If you had to be stranded on a deserted island with one other person and 6 items what would they be?

How to break Truth or Dare

Truth: Will you choose Truth or Dare on your next turn? They will have to choose what they originally answered.

Dare: I dare you to answer this truth question honestly.

Once they choose dare, you can make them either do truth or dare since this game is broken.