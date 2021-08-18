3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 19, 2021

We are all finally over the hump in the middle of the week, and with Jupiter opposite of the Sun, big things happen for all zodiac signs.

Both Jupiter and the Sun are at finishing degrees in the complimentary zodiac signs of Leo and Aquarius.

Leo brings energy to our courage, and Aquarius makes us want to take action that helps others.

Three zodiac signs will take this personally on Thursday, August 19, and that's why they will have a greater day compared to the rest of us.

Leo, Libra, and Aquarius all have something to say about what is happening in the world and in our personal lives.

It would be unfair to say that this day will be easy. Of course, whenever Jupiter is opposite of the Sun, there is a lot of work to be done. However, recognition follows and good fortune is just around the corner.

What is so beautiful for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 19 is that the work that needs to be done will have a finishing point.

Results will reveal themselves quickly. And, this will motivate each one to do what needs to be done no matter how hard the challenge.

For all zodiac signs, because we are preparing to end Leo season on the 22nd, the intensity of fate meeting opportunity is greatly felt.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 19, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are going places right now and with Jupiter staring down your ruling planet the Sun, you feel like you are on the spot to do what it is you said you will.

You you don't like to be proven wrong, and so of course, with your reputation on the line you will buckle down — no matter what challenge you face.

You're going to make sure that you show up with the goods.

Everything you do has an underlying tone of your personality. And with the sign opposite Pluto, you are actually changing much more than you let on.

Each step you take on Thursday, is a powerful one. You are making big changes, and you don't mind that this takes a lot out of you.

You are able to command all of your energy in such a way that you to slay like never before.

Not only that, on Thursday, August 19, it's a good thing that the Moon is still in the zodiac sign of Capricorn at the start of the day.

The Moon and your work and health sector facilitate you to accomplish so much, you might even have time to fit in a workout routine.

The bottom line is that Thursday is going to be a great day for you, Leo.

You are making decisions that move the dial forward.

You want to accomplish everything you set out to do. You are unafraid of the future, or the hard work that comes with success.

You are going to not only make this a wonderful day, but you're going to complete the week strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your day has quite a balancing act ahead of it. Venus is in your sign so you are quite busy making important changes that impact you on a deeply personal level.

From the way that you look to the way you want things to be, you are thinking about all the projects that need to get completed.

And with Venus speaking to Saturn, the planet of legacy and structure, much of what you do will have lasting impact.

This is one of the reasons why Thursday is going to be such a wonderful day. You tend to be a slightly indecisive individual, so it's good to know that something that you put your energy into will stick.

This is going to help you remain optimistic and hopeful. And for this reason you will be more inclined to ask for what you need because it comes from a sincere heart.

All these things come together to make August 19 a wonderful day for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's as though the floodgates of the universe open up wide for you and everything you touch turns to gold. If you ask for things they come to you. You might even just stumble across good fortune, so much so, that you're able to share it with others.

If you sit at home, none of this will happen today. However, if you are on a mission today is your day to move your actions in such a way that you create waves. You could be offered a huge gift, one that you have been hoping to have, so that you could help others.

Your life path could fall into the right situation on August 19, and someone who sees something in you without you saying a word will want to help.

Jupiter is one of the reasons why everything is just happening the way that it should be. Jupiter is opposite of the Sun, and so of course, this brings lots of good fortune to you through other people, particularly loving relationships.

And, it doesn't hurt that Venus speaking to Jupiter as well and such a way that she wants to give you gifts. Lots and lots of them.

And you are so generous and kind and good with what you get that you are the right person to receive.

In fact anything you get, you are so grateful that you will help others.

And that is why Thursday is going to be such a great day for you, and not only for you but for everyone else you meet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.