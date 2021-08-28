Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For September 2021

Your September 2021 monthly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for the next 30 days.

It's pretty much certain that as September rolls around, we're all wondering how it got here so fast.

That's entropy for ya, as we pass the Summer Equinox, time 'feels' like it's moving faster, and as we all know - that usually starts with September bringing in a few holidays and ends with us all singing, "All I Want For Christmas is You."

Here we are, at the beginning of the end, and oh what a year it's been so far. Not quite the manic-panic of 2020, but still, we've been doing some serious adapting this year, haven't we?

Well, the lessons are still a-plenty and according to the Tarot, we're still trying to get a handle on all this wisdom.

The Tarot spread that we have for the month of September 2021 is a good solid mix of "you're going to get what you want" and "not so fast!" Ah life. What would do without you? (Don't answer that.)

Here is your Zodiac's monthly Tarot Card reading for September. Good luck, live long and prosper!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Six of Cups

What you've worked on over the past few months, in terms of love and romance, is about to come full circle: your work now bears fruit, and by 'work' we mean the effort and respect you put in toward your relationship.

September 2021 is about to bring you the peace you deserve; this isn't the time for arguments, and you, personally, have no bone to pick with anyone.

You're in a good place right now, Aries, and that is going to cover you for the month. Love will be deep and meaningful, and you will come to understand just how important it is to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ace of Wands, reversed

September brings you an opportunity - and while it might seem incredibly fortunate, it will require that you think about it before you make any decisions.

You have to figure out if this opportunity is going to benefit you as much as you think it might, because there is something to all of this that you cannot see, and therefore, you are under the impression that this big op may be bigger than it actually is.

It's a good time for you to search your soul for the answer - and to truth of what your gut tells you in return. There is no 'wrong' way to do things here, but there is the life-lesson you will learn along the way. Stay aware.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seven of Wands

You are doing well, Gemini, and that is mainly because you've stayed the course, meaning - you stuck to your principles and treated yourself with respect.

Your self esteem is growing daily, however, you may be put to the test during this month.

If there is one thing left to get over, it's that one nagging issue from the past. No matter how advanced you get, you can't successfully let go of this one little thing.

During the month of September, you will expand your knowledge on how to be free and clear of that which holds you back. This may look like therapy, or a course in spirituality - even meditation will help you.

It's a good time to get into it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Five of Pentacles

You are now in the right place, at the right time. Everything is lining up to suit your needs. This means both love and money.

September you will concentrate much of your energy on the home, and the people who live there with you.

Everybody in your household seems ready to participate; it's like a dream come true.

No arguments and no sass-back - who could think such a thing could happen, and yet, this Five of Pentacles suggests that this month is going to result in the bliss of the household - and is there any place better than home, sweet home, for you, Cancer?

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Drawing the Ace of Pentacles is a positive thing, no matter if it is straight up, or reversed, as it is. When it's reversed, it comes as a warning, and because this is the suit of the Pentacles, its concern is money.

September is a money-making month for you - but the warning that comes with it, is for you to have some discretion with the way you spend it.

You may not have made this much money in a while, and so it feels like you're a zillionaire all of a sudden; while that's a nice feeling, the wisdom of the month is in how you save your money, not how you spend it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Four of Wands, reversed

You will be invited to many gatherings in September, Virgo, and it will please you so much, because you've been aching for a social life.

Well, it's here, and it is absolutely lovely. This card is a great one - and though you have it reversed, you can take the meaning as this: Don't burn out.

There are many people who love you and want you around - you have spent way too much time in anxiety, waiting to be with them, and you may be tempted to overdo it - every single weekend, even.

Try to pace yourself so that you can enjoy everything. You are wanted, you are loved, you are safe - now enjoy this all in moderation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ten of Wands

The world is your oyster, if you are in the mood for oysters, that is. What's apparent here is opportunity, but not just any opportunity - here comes the one you've been waiting for.

The wait has made you patient; you have learned some very intense lessons over the last few months, and now is the time to apply all you've learned.

You are about to get what you want - but you've thought long and hard about what exactly that is, and now that it's crystal clear in your mind, you can manifest it with ease.

When the door opens, be there to walk through it, as it opens for you and no one else.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Three of Pentacles, reversed

September will give you an understanding of how you look at the world. You will experience something that will shake you up. It won't ruin you, nor will it be life-threatening, but it will make you second guess your own choices.

This is the first step to growing...when you doubt yourself, it's not negative, it's about learning to deal with your own limitations.

You will master this. No matter what befalls you during September, and you will find lessons worth learning. The takeaway here is you, coming into your own wisdom, which will last for the rest of your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Four of Pentacles

What you may experience the month of September is the urge to create many, many things while becoming consumed in thought, rather than action.

What you are is overly inspired, Sagittarius, and for the ordinary person, that might sound wonderful - and it is.

However, for you, it might mean that you are so filled with glorious ideas that each idea fights for space in your head, which means it never gets created.

So, this September is about ideas...and very little creation. What it could also mean is that next month is going to be a creation-fest for you. You never know with you - but one thing you do know is that whenever it happens, it's going to be great.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Seven of Pentacles, reversed

The stakes are high in September, and as ever, you're ready to gamble. This is work related, and could promise a big pay off if you listen to your own expertise.

Work is nothing you ever scoff at, in fact, you know that it's by putting in the leg work that you get the pay off you have in mind, but the warning here is in the idea that there's something missing; you are missing a piece of the puzzle, and in order for you to achieve what you've set after, you need to go back over your work.

The end is near, but you won't have the finished product until you figure out what you mistakenly forgot to add in to the mix. You're good, Capricorn - but even you can make mistakes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Eight of Cups, reversed

You may be in the mood for a month-long party, Aquarius, and this is because everything just feels good to you these days.

The house is in order, your love life isn't disturbing you, and you feel at the top of your game. It's all a bit heady, and as it goes to your head, so do your plans go out the window.

September is going to be one of those months where you get a little, then you lose a little. If, for instance you make extra money - there will be a bill that will come in that will require that extra money to be paid off.

It won't seem fair, but it will be balanced. September 2021 is a good month for you, and you will get that party - it just might not last a month.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Five of Wands

This card is always a curious one, as it always means big opportunity, but a scary presentation. What's meant by this is, you are about to have a wish granted - and it certainly doesn't feel good, nor does it look at all positive.

What's happening is that something drastic is changing in your life, and in order to get to the good part, you have to walk through the dregs - and that walk really doesn't get your hopes up. Here's the thing - you have to stick with it.

You have to get dirty so that you know exactly how clean you can get. It's a tricky interpretation here, but it essentially means that you need to go through something negative this month of September, in order to get to the positive.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

