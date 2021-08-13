One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, August 14, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, August 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun will be in Loe on Thursday.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 personality traits include Ricky Martin and author Jack Canfield.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Saturday, August 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There's a wonderful energy that comes through when collaborating with people who bring out the best in you.

Put aside your need to run the show today, as the Three of Cups reveals you work better in groups.

Let your creative juices flow. Inspiration is coming to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It's best to know the status of your life, and your financials may keep you feeling confident or leery about change. Be savvy.

Stay on top of your money by keeping tabs on where you are now in your budget. Check your incoming and outgoing expenses to make a plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You don't need a break right now. In fact, the last thing you need to do is to stay in the background of life.

You have important things that you want to accomplish, and you've reflected, prayed, and rendered your fears to the powers that be. Now, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get things done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You have a lot going on but there comes a time when you have to act more than think.

In fact, you are really tired of pondering all of the time to the point where it leads you to worry.

Now you want to actually start putting initiative and getting the ball rolling in a key area of your life.

You are done waiting for things to happen for you. Now, you want to go get what you want for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You had braced yourself for an ending but now you realize that it may not come.

This leaves you wondering what next? And the answer is still unclear.

So, define the future for yourself. You get to decide what your next steps are. Unsure? Then step back and evaluate everything to start at square one.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You are managing lots of things. In fact, more is coming at you faster than you can handle.

You are going to have a very busy day and it may feel as though you will never catch up.

Do your best. That is all you can do at times, and if you drop the ball, someone else may pick it up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Sometimes you have to trust your intuition but there are moments when it may be wrong.

Do your due diligence to double check everything that you think you believe.

Question your sources. Be sure to look into what it is you stand for, including what you buy and businesses you support that are reflective of what you claim.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Give to charity. It's always good to give a little bit of your money to a charity that you care for and trust.

You may be entering a stage where you are starting to make more income, so this allows you an opportunity to give back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Sometimes you need to let others get away. Lots of people observe what it is that you're doing but don't say anything at all.

You may find it impossible not to listen to your heart at this time. But, a friend who understands the big picture may be able to help you do what's right for you even if you're not in it at this moment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Things seem a little bit out of control in the area of your finances. You are spending more money than you are making.

You don't even know where all of your income is going. You are not ready to let someone else manage it for you. However, you are open to suggestions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Things are a little bit chaotic right now. Your emotions are all over the place.

You are starting to see that life is unmanageable in a particular area of your life. This can lead you to finally surrender and let go of what it is that you cannot control.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six Wands

Your nurturing side sometimes gets the best of you and you find yourself in situations that would not happen if you stood your ground.

You may need to make certain decisions in order to take advantage of this growth opportunity that is being presented to you at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.