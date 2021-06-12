Groom Explains Why Viral Video Shows Him Checking His Phone As Bride Walks Down The Aisle

On the day of your wedding, all eyes should be on you, especially if you're the bride.

With plenty of viral videos of grooms' reactions to their beautiful fiancés walking down the aisle bringing a tear to every eye, it goes without saying that weddings are truly a celebration of love.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for one couple who tied the knot four years ago.

In a recently shared video on TikTok, digital creator Taylor Loren posted a video from her wedding day. The video shows her husband with the caption, "4 years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life. It was one of the most important and emotional moments of our life. And my husband did the most romantic thing..." after which, the groom stops smiling and "checked his freaking phone."

The video instantly went viral, and we, along with the rest of the internet, want to know why! In Loren's response video, her husband, Russell, explained why he was checking his phone.

The reason? Wait for it... “because crypto never sleeps.”

Instead of watching the love of your life walk down the aisle, this groom decided that he needed to check the market. Most people would agree that we were really hoping he would have a better excuse. Say, maybe, my mother is having surgery today, my best friend forgot the ring and he didn’t return yet — .something other than checking your trades!

If he can’t pay attention to you on one of the most important days of your life, is he going to pay attention to you in your marriage?

While we can't necessarily say that for this couple, there are a few reasons you need to stop "phubbing" and pay attention to your wife.

You’re creating a disconnect between you and your wife.

Your wife should feel important and shouldn't have to compete with your cell phone. Your wife’s battery never goes dead.

When you're done scrolling through Twitter and watching videos on YouTube, your wife will still be there. Those tweets and videos will still be there, too.

You can't multitask, so stop saying you can.

You can’t give two tasks your undivided attention at the same time. Instead, your brain will switch between one task and another.

It’s like wearing headphones: in one ear you have a video playing, and in the other your wife is having a conversation with you. You can’t listen to the video and your wife!

If you don’t pay attention to her, someone else will.

Your wife isn’t going to stick around too long, especially if you aren’t giving her the necessary attention she needs.

Let’s not give your wife a reason to cheat on you... or worse, divorce and leave you.

Luckily, it's been four years since Taylor and Russell got married, and it looks like she's had a good laugh at the whole ordeal going viral.

Now, while their happiness and successful marriage is great, that’s not everyone’s story.

Don’t let your phone distract you from giving your partner the necessary attention that they deserve and ultimately need — not only when you're having a deep conversation, but especially when it's your wedding!

