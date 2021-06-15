Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 16, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon will be in caretaker Virgo. The Sun will be in chatty Gemini.

There's so much positivity to Wednesday, especially if you love to help others, give to charity, donate time or resources or appreciate the love of a good friend.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian.

One of the most giving life path 9s is Mother Teresa and actress/activist Bea Arthur.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Wednesday, June 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Oh no! You were ready to start, but now you're being asked to wait. It's hard being an ambitious ram when you know that there are things you want to accomplish right now.

But wait you must, Aries. What will you do with all this time? It's best to check out your plans to see how they line up.

Do a double check on what you are getting ready to do so you are all set when it's time to pick back up again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

The best way to make more money is to save what you have earned. Try to resist the buy button when you see something you like on social media.

It's so tempting when you're scrolling your page, Taurus, and spot an ad that shows you a deal that you cannot resist. Just go past it Taurus.

You might overspend this month. It's a terrible feeling when you get your credit card bill and you went over your budget for this month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're going places. Your curious nature makes you naturally ambitious, Gemini. When you start something you jump in with both feet.

You don't care how long it will take for you to do what you set your mind to do.

What matters is that you make a dream come true, that is, until you lose interest. Then, it's time to move on to the next thing that glitters and shines.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Don't worry. You want to be on the right side of karma, Cancer, but it's so frustrating when you see bad people get away with things that they should not, while you try your best and get treated unfairly.

The universe doesn't always make sense. Sometimes it feels like the laws of life are turned on their head.

This time period feels confusing, but don't let today have you losing hope in tomorrow. Karma will catch up and even the score.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Calm down, Leo. You want to be protective of your loved ones, but you have to let go in order to hold on.

People don't like to feel that someone is trying to control them, even if it's out of love.

Resist the urge to be that friend who is overly concerned.

Let others learn what they can from experience unless you're asked to do otherwise.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Time to step back, Virgo. You're burning yourself out.

You are putting in all this effort and energy each day, but you need to take a break. It's important not to work 24/7.

Your mind, body, and spirit crave a chance to relax and unwind.

Give yourself permission to let work sit until tomorrow or even through a weekend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

When people come around you, Libra, it feels like coming home.

There's something about your nature that brings a sense of relaxation and stress release.

From friends to your colleagues, just being around you is enough to make the world feel right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Put on your thinking cap, Scorpio, it's time to make important decisions.

You have two things that you need to work out for yourself.

One appeals to you but maybe is missing something important that you want.

The other does not strike you as the better choice, but logically it makes sense.

Whatever you decide to do, be sure that you feel good about your choice.

No peace in your heart can mean that you choose wrong, so be sure to listen to your heart, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Life has not been the same since the pandemic, and a part of you is ready for things to go back to normal, but it's taking a long time.

You may have to take charge of your life and plan things out with friends and family.

Initiate what you want and see who decides to join in with you for a little bit of fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Your ego will get stroked this week. You've been doing a fine job and others have been noticing. Prepare to hear the praise.

Don't dismiss a compliment, Capricorn. It feels good to tell you how well you're doing and that you're making a difference.

People love to see you get ahead shine at work you do well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You need to slow down and reset the pace. You've got too many things going on at the same time, Aquarius.

It's great to diversify and to have multiple interests, but you don't want to spread yourself out so think that you miss having fun when you're not at work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Certain people can be so unrealistic. They want things but are unwilling to do what it takes to get them.

You can't make it better by giving something to avoid disappointment.

If you really want to be a good friend, let them go through the pain of earning what they want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

