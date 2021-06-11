Your horoscope for the week of June 14th to June 20th, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

Can you believe we've made it this far into the year? I mean, it's June of 2021, and not only that - it's MID June, which means we're at the turning point, a true crossroads.

The first five and half months felt like 2020 Part Deux, while the second half is starting to look like Hope Still Springs Eternal.

Now, if we could only just get past this darned Mercury retrograde.

The good thing is that it's time for bye-byes, Mercury, as we get ready to leave you behind, on June 29. Just a few more days, and then finally, we get out lives back!

This week we are looking at the chaos energy that comes with the square of Uranus and Saturn.

We should all be feeling quite stimulated, if not, anxious and a bit stressed. We're all in this together and we'll all make it through with shining colors.

Plus, we have Cancer season coming at the end of this week - on the 20th, and that will bring with it a soothing influence.

Gemini's are still celebrating birthdays, and Cancers are getting ready to party.

What's in store for the week?

Horoscope for the week of June 14-20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

We're looking at the clash of the titans here, starting on June 14th, and by that, I mean Saturn and Uranus will square in such a way that you, Aries, will feel like you're being pushed into action.

Good thing you're an Aries because that kind of planetary super push is just the thing to stimulate you and get you moving.

You've got Saturn in Aquarius, which should make it easy for you to get along with others.

This aspect will also wake up a craving within you to work with like-minded people on a particular project.

You're moving into Cancer season on the 20th, and that should give depth to your focus.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What may be most important for you to keep in mind, this week, Taurus, is the idea of creating a to-do list of important things and doing them.

No more procrastination. Retrograde Mercury did a number on you, but you can't let it take you all the way down.

You have to fight back, and in your case, that means stop being so lazy.

This is going to affect your career, and because this particular week is so special with Saturn and Uranus square, you want to be available and lucid when that opportunity comes a-knockin'.

You may feel like you've been dragged through Hell, but here you are - still standing, and very much ready and able. But are you willing? That's on you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Happy Birthday, and many more, Gemini. It's your season and that's going to feel very good this week.

You always draw power around the time of your birth, and you're in luck, too - this week is going to have you all over the place emotionally.

The lucky bit is in the idea that you will be on the receiving end of some serious financial upgrading.

It might be a birthday present, or it might be a high-paid opportunity.

The best part is that you're not going to have to suffer (again) through an experience you resent - this financial opportunity is going to revolve around something you love. It's a total win-win week for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While it's still Gemini season, you can't help but feel your own astrological season coming 'round the corner, on the 20th, when the Sun enters Cancer.

You've been holding back for a while now, feeling somewhat unready, or even unstable.

Your confidence has been rocked and it's only now that you're starting to feel solid again. This week is going to drop hints that boost your enthusiasm and spirit.

Friends will be back in your life, and that feeling of dread will begin to shake off in earnest.

By the end of the week, you'll have a definite sense of 'return' - meaning, all that you've been going through in a negative way has finally turned the corner. Positivity and progress await you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week is going to give you that feeling of 'so close, yet so far.'

You have something on your mind. You want to relay this message to those who will listen, yet - thanks to the remainder of Mercury retrograde - nobody 'gets' what you have to say.

This is infuriating and makes you want to give up. This week is about to stop and go.

Still, you'll persist, as you do - but you may want to release your grasp on what you think people should do in order to understand you and your ideas.

You expect certain reactions, and when you don't get them, you plummet into disappointment. Go easy on others because that is the best way to go easy on yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's a good chance you recently experienced an upgrade at your job - this might have been amplified by the Solar Eclipse of last week.

Now's the week where you take a deeper look at what this new upgrade may turn into - and how you can finesse it into something even more promising.

And while this week is about to deliver chaos and confusion - thanks to the Uranus-Saturn square, you have it within you to rise above the noise, and that is because you now have something to focus on: taking that opportunity to the next level.

Yes, it means work and concentration, but that's what you do best. Go for it, Virgo - make it happen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Here's a week where misunderstandings come very easily, and coarse words may occur, setting the tone for less than stellar results in communication.

You'd be well advised to keep your temper and not 'accidentally' say something caustic to someone who cares about you.

You're still stuck in the retrograde pull, (thanks Mercury!) and if you don't watch what you say, you could end up ruining a relationship, a friendship, a job, or even a major opportunity.

Hang on and keep your cool, Libra - this isn't the week to 'teach someone a lesson.' It's the week where you learn your own - in silence.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week, we're talking major sensitivity issues, and guess what? They're not your issues, but someone else's.

You, like Libra, need to keep a lid on it, and what's meant by that is that just because you're a liberal-minded free spirit, it doesn't automatically mean that anyone who isn't, is a dud that deserves your judgment and wrath.

Hang tight, Mercury retrograde will be over on June 22, and you may be able to wield that power stick once again, but for now, try and be patient with others. Not everyone thinks like you, and you can't condemn them for being 'their' way, and not yours.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week is going to bring mixed messages. One, that you have great power and influence over strangers and acquaintances, and two, that you are constantly putting your foot in your mouth with loved ones and friends.

So, things like social media will appear to you as great, successful adventures that leave you feeling secure and confident, while gatherings with family and friends will bring about just the opposite.

Once again, Mercury retrograde is there to mess things up, and thankfully that's ending on the 22. Do yourself a favor and retreat when necessary.

Don't instigate arguments with loved ones, and don't believe everything you see and read on social media.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are working your way towards June 20, when the summer solstice begins and the Sun enters Gemini.

This week will bring you feelings of excitement and involvement.

You've been overspending and now you're feeling it; alas, you take the lesson and rely more upon the comforts of friends and loved ones, rather than the thrill of spending money.

Your best bet for the week is to take care of yourself.

It's a self-care kind of week, and you'd do yourself a very good turn by turning inwards for meditation, contemplation, and deep thought. Eat healthy this week, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As an Aquarius, the last week of this Gemini season will do wonders for your communication skills. Unlike the usual Mercury in retrograde-related communication block that most signs have been experiencing, you will find it easier to express your emotions this week.

If you've been wondering about whether or not to share something 'special' with someone - this is the perfect time to trust your natural ability at being a word guru.

Aquarius Suns are often times very logical, though less emotionally inclined people.

With this shift into the watery and emotional Cancer season, you can now let out feelings in a structured and organized manner.

Some of these feelings might be ones you may not have been aware of. However, talking it out with someone you care about will go better than you expect it to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Mid-month can be a drag for you, especially during June. That Gemini energy can be too much, and with a retrograde happening at the moment, it's like your life is under constant stress.

You will have to endure one more week like this, and while there's nothing dangerous or particularly negative about this week, it's also not about to bring you the relief and release that you feel you deserve. This week could be well spent doing things like cleaning the house and tidying up financial messes.

Best to throw yourself into work; leave your dealings with people for the next week to come. By June 20, you'll feel a shift in energy that will alert you to the idea that things are finally starting to get better.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.