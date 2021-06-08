Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 9, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Wednesday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 2, the Harmonizer.

The Harmonizer can indicate that despite the day's opportunities, you may still encounter imbalances that require you to be resourceful and quick to take action.

The Sun and Moon are in Gemini bring attention to the Magician tarot card, which means change, developing of talents, and being adaptable to your circumstances.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, June 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You love new things, Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, you are all about making things feel fresh and full of life.

But, not everyone sees the world as you do. It's hard to make changes when habits are set in stone. You see that things need to change, Aries.

And, you are open to being the one to spearhead it.

But, the powers that be can resist your opinions, and it's frustrating for you. It may require patience on your part, but with time you can introduce new energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

While you love to be in charge, it's a lot of work, and some of it you may not even want on your plate.

The King of Wands involves you taking charge, Taurus, but if you're not seeing the benefit for you, it could be that the opportunity isn't right for you or you for it.

There's nothing wrong with you passing this up, especially if the fit isn't what it should be - mutually.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Take good care of yourself, because you can give yourself a headache overthinking too much.

When things aren't happening in the way that you'd like them to, Gemini, it can cause you to stress out without you realizing it until it's too late.

Take a breather. Do something that helps you to get your mind off of things. Let the day have its own problems, and focus on what you can solve, and not what you can't.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

The present is a gift, and it's worthwhile opening every day. If you're always focused on what happened yesterday, Cancer, you'll be too busy to enjoy the moment that you're in now.

Learn from the mistakes of the past. Tuck the knowledge into your heart and when you have a chance to do things over again, find a way to make choices that align with your understanding of how things work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You may not be ready to settle down just yet. After being single for so long, you could be ready to just stay that way for a little while longer to do things that you enjoy.

It's your time to shine. And, with summer here, you're ready to embrace your freedom instead of always looking for a relationship to be in one day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Love and money. Is that too much to ask?

Your hard work is aimed at getting both, and you want that work-life balance that always seems so hard to get. It's about priorities, Virgo, and you know it.

You're setting them, and sticking to what you know is valuable to you, and refusing to compromise on your principles.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Progress is taking too long. You've got a lot on your plate that you want to develop. A business, a growing career, and your personal life are all that you focus on right now.

Even though you are putting in the extra hours, and doing all of the work, you still feel that things are happening too slowly. Be patient, Libra, what you're doing takes time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Not every argument will be won. You have been fighting with someone trying to get them to see your point of view, but there's been so solution.

The wheels keep spinning, and you cannot figure out how to get things back to where they were. Perhaps a break is needed.

You are ready to drop the subject. Waive the white flag of surrender. Call a truce, Scorpio.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Some things are worth fighting for. There are times when all you want to do is quit and give up, but this is not one of them.

You have a lot at stake here, and you don't want to admit defeat when there is a chance of a win.

Sagittarius, this may be hard to do, but stay true to your path and don't let go until you've gotten when you are fighting for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Do you want to please people or do what is right? Sometimes you can get confused as to what the point is.

You may be prone to giving in to peer pressure when you should not, Capricorn. Don't let wanting others to be happy lead you in the wrong direction.

You know what you believe. Follow your own convictions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You are in a tight spot, and it's hard to see the way out. You may be thinking that there is no escape, but that could be because you're in survival mode.

Once you allow yourself to relax and see that you can have some control over your situation, Aquarius, the path will clear.

It will be much easier for you to figure out what you need to do to get out of this messy situation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Give things a chance, but have a limit. You have been trying to manage everything, but now the problem is starting to manage you, Pisces.

There's a reason why you have begun to lose steam. Your heart isn't in it because you know that it's time to try a new thing and let the problem resolve itself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.