Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 8, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The day arrives with the spirit of leadership and the energy of a Life Path 1, the leader of numerology.

There's so much potential to each day, and as the Fool of the tarot starts to take his first step in a direction, you begin your path to wherever it is you wish to be.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Tuesday, June 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The heart knows, Aries, and it can connect to what's beyond your understanding to reveal things you need.

Aries, silence is how you find out what that is. Your mind will unlock certain secrets when you allow your inner voice to be heard above and beyond what you ordinarily do.

Shut off the TV, turn off those browser notifications, and if you dare, put the phone on airplane mode in the morning while you get ready.

Allow your spirit to speak with you. You may get insight into solutions that you never imagined before.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Nothing is truly 100 percent, Taurus, so try as much as you'd like to prepare for the unpredictable can still lead to a wild card situation you were not expecting.

There's really not much you can do about it but forge ahead.

You can deal with the stress of life by getting a break afterward. Reward yourself with some fun after it's all done.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Money is on the table, Gemini. This means there's some way for you to make the cash flow in the right direction by doing something new.

It's summertime. There are lots of opportunities for you to create that could lead to a job you enjoy doing on the weekends or at home while sitting on the couch.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Well, there are just some people who you love to death but they will never, ever change.

They are simply stuck in their ways and unable to see how it hurts themselves, Cancer, and you are going to go down with them if you don't let it be.

Why are you trying so hard to fix what you call a broken person? Perhaps this is a chance for you to change, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Good things are coming your way, Leo. A big payday is on the horizon, and it's been what you've dreamed of for so long.

When you get to savor the joy of success, do not shrug it off and move on to your next project right away.

Celebrate the moment. Honor your hard work and give yourself praise. You deserve that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Don't push your feelings down, let them process when they surface. It's unhealthy to ignore emotions like sorrow, sadness or even depression.

It's not bad to cry or feel down about the hurt that you feel. This is your heart telling you that you need nurturing and care.

Don't be ashamed to ask for a hug or help. You're a human being, and this will pass, but first, take care of yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

A step forward followed by a few steps back can make you feel like you're doing some random form of the cha-cha in your life.

This is how it goes sometimes when you find yourself stuck in a rut. Maybe it's the timing or the circumstances.

Maybe it's time for a break; come back to this later when you have clarity as to what needs to change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You distanced yourself from that relationship because you had to do it.

They may not understand, but you don't have to explain yourself all of the time.

Some situations require you to make an executive decision for your life. You know that it had to happen.

Now, that you're trying to get back into things, they may have guards up and want distance too.

Don't take it personally, like you, they are working their own stuff out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

People may not understand the sacrifices you made to give them what they needed, and now that demands are coming with more requests, you are thinking that they need to learn to be more self-sufficient.

You teach people how to act towards you, Sagittarius. If you want them to know that you have a limit to your kindness, just say no, and leave it at that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Keep hustling, Capricorn. You're hungry for success, and you will get it. Pretty soon you'll be saying" I can't believe I'm here now".

It will be so amazing to finally 'arrive' at your goals and dreams and to have the job or business you've always imagined.

This is taking so much time, but it's worth it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You never know until you try. You have got to figure out a solution, but until you put it into actual use you won't know where the shortcomings are or what needs to be tweaked.

It can look beautiful on paper or in your head, Aquarius, but until it's actually happening - you can't know for sure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Some people will do whatever they can to stop you from being happy.

They will naysay and tell you what cannot be done, but that's because they are shortsighted and can't see what you see.

The thing is that this also means that they will not get what it is you will have because you took the risk they wouldn't.

