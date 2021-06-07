Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 7, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, June 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are just three days away from the new moon in Gemini coming up this week.

Gemini is associated with community and it's the bridge from the present to the past.

Start the week doing something for others is the overall vibe for Monday.

The day's numerological energy also indicates taking the time to be there for others.

Monday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous humanitarians include Mahatma Gandhi and Robin Williams.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Monday, June 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Get crafty, Aries, but don't forget your friends love to spend time with you, too.

It's so easy for you to get lost in the flow at the start of the day, but don't leave your friends hanging.

Invite a friend over to hang out and work with you. It can be a ton of fun to cook and get input about a home project you're planning for the summer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Take your time, Taurus... everyone goes through changes. You will work these things out.

Taurus, you're going through a test of your faith. Everything is on the table and you are questioning beliefs, doubts, fears... nothing seems 100 percent, and it's kind of scary.

The disappointment you feel is hard for you to really talk about with other people. On one hand, you don't want to discuss it with your friends or family.

You're still processing everything and too raw with emotions. It's not easy, but once you've come to the end of this journey, you'll be so much more confident inside.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You're becoming a master at avoiding problems, Gemini, before they start. Finally, all that you've been through is coming together so that you know who is toxic and who is not.

It's an amazing feeling when your confidence finally returns to you. A new day is dawning, and this is where your life takes a turn for the better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

A gathering of friends is what you need, Cancer. A room filled with love, good people, and food is a great way to end this week. Plan it out.

See who wants to pitch in and bring their favorite dish. You have longed for this and there's nothing to stop you from embracing a world where you are able to hug your best friends and get together more frequently.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Opportunities come once in a lifetime and when that door shuts it's gone for good. You can make things happen with hard work and good luck.

But, Leo, when you see that your big chance is here, don't look at it as if this is not for you. It is! Go for what you want. You attracted this golden moment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Your mind is sharp and your words are clear. There's power in saying what you mean, Virgo and meaning what it is that you have said.

Pen that email or text message and get those thoughts off your chest. Clear the air. Even if they don't answer you back, at least you spoke your peace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You may not be great at everything but good enough to try it out and enjoy the work.

From playing an instrument to being a dancer, you don't have to get everything perfect every single time, Libra, you know - balance.

You can be a hobbyist who finds pleasure in the art or sport of the activity - it doesn't have to be a job or even pay for itself, it just has to bring you joy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Look around, Scorpio. There are things that seem off, and you know that you're where you are supposed to be.

What you have going for you now worked for the time you needed it, but all those survivor patterns need a revision.

Circumstances have changed, and that is why what you're doing no longer works. Look closely. You can figure things out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

No one likes changes that are forced upon them.

You are resisting it because doing what someone else wants instead of what you want gives you that out-of-control feeling you dislike.

You want to have the reins of life back in your own hands. So, until you feel like that's happened, Sagittarius, you're going to fight back every step of the way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Just give up. You know that this battle is not going anywhere. You're spinning your wheels only to discover that you're in the same spot once the dust has settled.

There are so many better ways to use your time. This one is not it. Release control because you won't get it from here. Focus on what is doable. You'll be much happier.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have a talent that other people wished they had. You could make a side gig out of doing this same thing for others like you do it for yourself.

Why not consider the idea? A little extra cash in the pocket won't hurt. You might be onto something that will grow into an actual job. Wouldn't that be nice, Aquarius?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Feel good about your accomplishments. Your body is growing stronger each day. Your mind is regaining a sense of clarity.

You are working hard to bring things around full circle, and it's starting to feel really good to know that this is a life you've built from the ground up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

