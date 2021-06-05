Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 6, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, June 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Power up and get moving when the day arrives with Life Path 8 energy - the Powerhouse.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini and the Moon leaves deliberate Aries to enter the bullish energy of Taurus.

Break out a sweat with an intense exercise or do something you have always wanted to do.

Daily one card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, June 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Some people just love to argue when they are wrong. You know it, and they know it, too, but it doesn't matter.

They spar like the debate is a team sport and want you to join them.

When you're an Aries, there will be times that you lock horns with other people, and it's best to agree to disagree.

You may not win every single battle, and why even try?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

The more you learn to trust your instincts the sooner you will realize how easy it is to follow your heart.

People are looking at your life from the outside in. Their advice is limited as a result.

Taurus, you may not be able to see what it is that they see, but you can feel what it is that they can't.

This is what gives you the right to make certain decisions that get no support from your friends or family. But that doesn't mean it's not what is right for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Learn to adapt to your situations. As the shapeshifter, you know how important it is to blend into things and be flexible. You are facing a big challenge.

The new thing you want to explore is your own heart, Gemini. It can take a lot of time and curiosity to learn who you truly are and to understand your truth.

Understanding what you feel and acting on it, can be trial and error, but once you have it figured out, you only have to make small changes because you know who you are and what it is that you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It takes a village to get certain things accomplished. You would like to do it all yourself, and not have to thank anyone for what you've done, but your dreams are too big for that now.

You need friends, Cancer, family, and people in your corner to give you emotional support, and maybe fulfill a few favors.

It's good to ask people who love you to help when they can. It gives them a chance to invest time and understand what you're trying to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Once you've had your heart broken a few times you're reluctant to get back into the dating scene, even when you feel lonely.

You recognize that you need someone, but you are afraid that you will fall for the wrong person again, Libra.

The risk of loving another is a big one, and you might not be fully ready to give your heart away right now. Just don't close the door on the possibility.

Be open. When it's time, you'll know.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You've hit a wall in your learning. You have been developing and cultivating your skills but now you've hit a plateau.

You don't know if you should go back to school or find a new job. Virgo, you just feel bored right now.

You need something fresh to capture your attention and to give you a challenge that is enjoyable.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Success comes and it goes. You don't always have a straight path to your final result.

You're experiencing the highs and lows of your journey, and you wish it would be only good times, Libra.

You grow through it all, and once you reach your final destination you'll realize how worthwhile all the craziness was.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

The ending seemed to be so close, and yet, something happened and you decided not to go through with it.

You thought you wanted to let go and start all over again but changed your mind, Scorpio.

Now you have to tell your friends and family that you aren't going to break up.

They may doubt your decision, but this is your life to live. You have to do what's in your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Working in a group setting feels like a catch-22 situation.

There are people who don't do their part and ride on the energy of others, and then there are those who may do more than they should overstep boundaries.

These annoyances can be worked out, and you can find a way to bring them all together, Sagittarius.

Perhaps focusing on everyone's strengths and trying to avoid each other's weaknesses can be a good place to start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Trying to avoid a negative consequence is why you are not making any decision at all.

You have to separate your emotions from the problem and view the facts separately.

If you don't have all that you need, this can make it hard to know what to do, Capricorn.

Ultimately, you might have no other choice but to follow your instincts, and see what happens next.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

You thought you were over that pesky bad habit, and then suddenly temptation hits, and you're sliding back into an old routine that you thought you would never do again.

Just because you slipped back into a negative pattern doesn't mean you can't work your way back out of it again. It will be hard to battle your mind that says it's OK, be lazy, or that you're a failure. You set a goal once and reached it, Aquarius. You can set it again and hit the mark in the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

There are so many, many options to choose from and all of them seem right. You have to pick one, and it's so hard to know which is the better choice.

There's only one thing you can do, Pisces. Take a risk and go with your first reaction. The only way to find out what could go wrong is to try.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

