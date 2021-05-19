Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Welcome, Gemini season. A new solar transit is here.

We have high energy and strong analytical skills. We have a strong desire to solve problems and to be direct with others.

The end of Taurus season is here, and the Sun begins its 30-day transit in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The Moon is in Virgo throughout the day.

If your birthday is on May 20, 2021:

You are on the cusp of the Taurus and Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You charming and dynamic. You naturally draw attention to yourself. You are easy to chat with and bring out the best in others.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter and actress Cher, singer/songwriter Joe Cocker, and English language philosopher John Stuart Mill, and

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, focus on the day-to-day routines that enhance your health. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and this prompts you to make things a priority that bring a bit of structure and organization to your life. If you have been zipping around all week trying to get your appointments, work and pressing deadlines met at the expense of your rest, try to catch a nap or hire someone to help you get the things you need done off your plate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, make time for play, and yes, you should go out and do something that brings a smile to your face. You have been so busy this week with all that you needed to get done. So, making this afternoon a little bit me-focused isn’t a bad thing. Even if you just allow yourself a little lunch out with a friend, this can satisfy your craving for play and something fun and enjoyable. Live a little!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, even you have moments where all you want to do is slip into your favorite pair of jeans or sweatpants and zone out while binge watching your favorite shows. There’s nothing wrong with allowing yourself some lazy time. In fact, you may need it, especially now that your birth months here and you’ll be busy celebrating your solar return and new year!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you have been holding back on saying what it is that you really feel. So, you need to just be honest. You will get over that feeling of anxiousness that you have been experiencing once the truth is out in the open. You don’t need to keep things to yourself if you know there’s a message that needs to be said. It’s a tough job and someone has to do it. So, why not you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are ready to make some money and slay at work. Go all in. You’re ready to do things that you have been thinking about. Your confidence is up and your courage is ready to roar. Give this project your all and show the world your stuff. It’s all going to turn out amazingly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is your time to shine. You knew that one day your moment would be here. And, now, look at you, at the top of your game doing so well. You have a lot of reason to feel good about the way that you’ve been handling things. You should celebrate your great victory on how well everything has been going.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you have to let the past go. You are harboring on what you should have said and it’s just foolishness. Yesterday is behind you. If you have to say an apology, fine. But, if you’re just lamenting what you lost and there’s nothing you can do to go back in time, then let the unhealthy habit of living in the past go. A new day is here and it’s urging you to move forward.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, there are so many things that you could do differently, and your friends know that you have been trying so hard to be a better person. You’ve been beating yourself up more than you should. Instead of looking at all your flaws. Why not view your strengths. There are so many there for you to acknowledge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, hard work pays off, and so rather than call out sick from work go in and do what you know that you need to do. You can satisfy your wanderlust another day. You don’t want to give in to laziness when you’re so close to making things happen in your career - like a raise or a promotion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you live and you learn. You had no idea how challenging this experience would be. But, you had to pursue it anyway with an open mind and heart. Even if you walk away without what you came for, it’s still a victory because you were courageous enough to give something all you had.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, ask for what you need. You have some resources coming available to you. So, if you need to apply for a home loan or you are trying to buy a car, now is the time to start looking to see what you qualify for. Access to help will be easier for you to find. Luck is improving so take advantage of it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are ready for love, and guess what? The universe is opening the gates up for you to meet someone new. Put yourself out there. Be open to finding the love of your life. Don’t dismiss the role of fate when it comes knocking on your door.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.