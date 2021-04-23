20 Best 'Shadow And Bone' Quotes To Celebrate Netflix's New Series

If you’re a fan of YA fantasy novels, you’ve probably heard about Netflix’s adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s "Shadow and Bone" trilogy.

Fans of the series have been anxiously waiting all year, happily gobbling up crumbs in the form of pictures and small video clips, as they ready themselves to fully binge on the eight-episode series when it premieres on April 23, 2021.

Netflix's “Shadow and Bone” focuses on the first book of the Grisha trilogy, centering on the war-ridden country known as the Kingdom of Ravka.

Ravka is torn in two by a strange swirling sea of pure darkness known as the Shadow Fold and its plague of unnatural winged creatures called volcra.

Our hero, Alina Starkov, discovers she has a mystical ability to create sunlight, a Grisha power that hasn’t been seen in hundreds of years. Her power is one with the potential to destroy the Shadow Fold for good.

Ripped away from her childhood friend Mal, Alina must navigate the tricky waters of Grisha society as she learns about her newfound powers and who she is supposed to trust with not only her abilities, but with her heart. As is often the case, the shadows aren’t always what they seem.

The Netflix adaptation not only contains the events from the first book in the trilogy, but also includes characters from Bardugo’s famous Duology, “Six of Crows,” which helped to expand what fans call the “Grishaverse.”

With the eight-episode series now on Netflix, these are 20 quotes from the "Shadow and Bone" trilogy that will help you dive into the Grishaverse head first.

20 Best "Shadow And Bone" Quotes from Leigh Bardugo's Trilogy

1. "I missed you every hour. And you know what the worst part was? It caught me completely by surprise. I love you, Alina, even the part of you that loved him." — Mal

2. “I’m not Grisha. I’m a mapmaker. I’m not even a very good mapmaker.” — Alina

3. “I've been waiting for you a long time, Alina. You and I are going to change the world.” — The Darkling

4. “Make me your villain.” — The Darkling

5. “The problem with wanting, is that it makes us weak.” — The Darkling

6. “I hate hiding how much the stupid things he did hurt me, but I hated the idea of him finding out even more.” — Alina

7. “This was his soul made flesh, the truth of him laid bare in the blazing sun, shorn of mystery and shadow. This was the truth behind the handsome face and the miraculous powers, the truth that was the dead and empty space between the stars, a wasteland peopled by frightened monsters.” — Alina

8. “People, particularly big men carrying big rifles, don't expect lip from a scrawny thing like me. They always look a bit dazed when they get it.” — Alina

9. “His kind of power, the way he looks. You'd have to be mad or blind not to notice it.” — Genya

10. “I wanted to run after him, to take back what I'd said, to beg him to stay, but I'd spent my life running after Mal. Instead, I stood in silence and let him go.” — Alina

11. “There’s nothing wrong with being a lizard either. Unless you were born to be a hawk.” — The Darkling

12. “Like calls to like.” — Alina

13. “We'd been robbed. We'd almost been killed. We were being hunted by the most powerful man in Ravka. But we were friends again, and sleep came more easily than it had in a long time.” — Alina

14. “The moment our lips met, I knew with pure and piercing certainty that I would have waited for him forever.” — Alina

15. “There’s no such thing as too much champagne. Though your head will try to tell you otherwise tomorrow.” — Genya

16. "We all have our secrets." — The Darkling

17. “The stag had been showing me my strength — not just the price of mercy but the power it bestowed. And mercy was something the Darkling would never understand.” — Alina

18. "I'm sorry it took me so long to see you, Alina. But I see you now." — Mal

19. “He sounded so sincere, so reasonable, less a creature of relentless ambition than a man who believed he was doing the right thing for his people. Despite all he’d done and all he intended, I did almost believe him. Almost.” — Alina

20. “I try to make a habit of getting things hopelessly wrong.” — Alina

Isabel Barreiro is a writer living in Miami, Florida.