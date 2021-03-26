30 Lucille Bluth Quotes From 'Arrested Development' That Prove Jessica Walter Was A True Icon

Yesterday, the world received the sad news that actress Jessica Walter had passed away at age 80.

The veteran performer was nominated for two Golden Globes for her roles in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut Play Misty for Me and the 1967 film Grand Prix.

But it was her later work in comedies like Arrested Development and Archer that solidified her icon status as the mother of all bad mothers.

As Lucille Bluth (née Lucille Jenkins), Walter was an absolute delight portraying the cruel, callous, and often drunk matriarch of the Bluth family.

Her snark, wit, and talent will be deeply missed.

These are the 30 best Lucille Bluth quotes from Arrested Development that explain why Jessica Walter was a true icon.

1. "I’d have to get up pretty early to get drunk by one o’clock."

Photo: Netflix

2. "I don’t understand the question, and I won’t respond to it."

3. "Get me a vodka rocks... And a piece of toast."

4. "They don’t appreciate him. It’s his glasses. They make him look like a lizard. Plus he’s self-conscious."

5. "I want to cry so bad. But I don’t think I can spare the moisture."

Photo: Netflix

6. "That’s why she’s been flirting with GOB. She’s trying to prove that she’s closer to my children than I am, but the joke’s on her because she doesn’t know how little I care for GOB."

7. "If that’s a veiled criticism about me, I won’t hear it and I won’t respond to it."

8. "I mean it’s one banana, Michael, how much could it cost? Ten dollars?"

9. "I’m not going to leave him home around with all this J-U-I-C-E around."

10. "Here’s some money, go see a Star War."

Photo: Netflix

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

11. "What kind of diet is this? It’s too much meat. I want all of you off this immediately. [looks at Lindsay] Except you."

12. "Everything they do is so dramatic and flamboyant, it just makes me want to set myself on fire."

13. "I don’t criticize you. And if you’re worried about criticism, sometimes a diet is the best defense."

14. "She thinks I'm too critical, that's another fault of hers."

15. “I don’t understand the question and I won’t respond to it.”

Photo: Netflix

16. "​I got Olive Garden to offer us unlimited bread."

17. "Everyone’s laughing and riding and cornholing except Buster."

18. “They don’t allow you to have bees in here.”

19. "Get a job."

20. "I’d rather be dead in California than alive in Arizona."

Photo: Netflix

Article continues below

21. After being reminded hospitals don't have bars: "Well, this is why people hate hospitals."

22. "I happen to be a more caring mother than most."

23. "Really? Did ‘nothing’ cancel?"

24. "If I wanted something your thumb touched, I'd eat the Inside of your ear."

25. "No sugar for you. You just get more awful."

Photo: Netflix

26. "You want your belt to buckle, not your chair."

27. "Look I don't know who that is and I don't care to find out."

28. "You let him go in the sun?"

29. "Oh, aren’t we having fun?"

30. "A waiter hands him a note, suddenly he’s Steve McQueen."

Courtney Enlow is a writer and editor whose work has appeared at Vanity Fair, Glamour, Pajiba, SYFY FANGRRLS, Bustle, Huffington Post, io9, and others. She is the former co-host of Trends Like These with Travis McElroy and Brent Black. She has two kids, two dogs, and requires more wine, please.