Meet Freddy Carter, The Hunky Star Of Netflix’s Next Hit Series ‘Shadow And Bone’

The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s new series, Shadow and Bone, dropped on Feb. 26, and fantasy fans are already calling the series the streaming service’s “next big hit.”

The series, which will be available for streaming on April 23, is based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name and is the first book in the Grisha Trilogy.

“This doesn't look cheesy at all. This looks like so much thought and careful consideration was put into it! I'm so happy for Leigh and the Grishaverse Fandom!! The trailer is finally here guys and IT LOOKS AMAZING!” one fan wrote in response to the trailer on YouTube.

While fans of the book are excited to finally see it come to life, we can’t help but wonder who the stars of the series are, including Freddy Carter, who stars as Kaz Brekker in the show.

Who is Freddy Carter?

Read on for everything to know about the breakout star of Shadow and Bone.

He’s an Aquarius.

Freddy Carter was born on January 27, 1993 in England, which makes him a 28-year-old Aquarius.

He has seven acting credits to his name.

Although Freddy Carter got his first acting credit just four years ago in 2017's Wonder Woman, he’s been in a few notable projects since his big screen debut.

He is best known for his role of Pin in the Netflix series Free Rein. He also appeared in the Netflix holiday movie, Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs Of Christmas, which debuted on the streaming platform in 2018.

He also had a recurring role on the television shows Pennyworth and 15 Days.

According to IMDb, he appears in all eight episodes of the first season of Shadow and Bone.

He’s already built a steady following on social media.

Carter has over 235K followers on Instagram, and fans can’t get enough of his posts — particularly, his selfies, which many of his fans swoon over in the comment section.

“Super cute on Free Rein yet handsome irl,” one fan wrote, while another said, “So jelly of your camera.”

Sorry y’all, but it looks like Freddy Carter isn’t single.

The up-and-coming star posted a picture of fellow British actress Caroline Ford on her birthday last year, and if you take one look at her Instagram profile, it seems as if the pair have been in a relationship for at least three years; however, there’s no confirmation from either actors that they’re officially together.

Although, it is important to note that Ford wrote the following in her birthday tribute to Carter in Jan. 2021, which suggests they may definitely be a couple: “Happy Happy Birthday @freddycarter1. I would not have wanted to be stuck in a flat with anyone else. Thank God for you [heart eye emoji].”

Fans can’t wait to see Carter as Kaz Brekker when the show hits Netflix in April.

“The mannerisms....the costume....freddy carter is truly the perfect kaz brekker,” one fan tweeted, while another simply said, “I'm sorry I no longer have my heart. Freddy Carter owns it. Period.”

Shadow and Bone will be available for streaming on Netflix on April 23, 2021.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.