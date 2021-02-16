6 Things Fans Hope Oprah Winfrey Covers In Her Interview With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

In an announcement that continues to rock social media, Oprah Winfrey revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — known collectively as the Sussexes — will be breaking their silence in an interview set to air on primetime television on March 7, 2021.

The special, which will be titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will be the couple's first since their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

While Winfrey promises that the special will cover "a range of topics," there are some topics we hope get addressed above all others — but either way, we're guaranteed to not be disappointed!

Here are 6 things fans hope — and expect — from Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

1. Motherhood.

Much ado was made on social media when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were going to be parents again.

This news came as a happy ending to Markle's recent revelation that she'd suffered a miscarriage with her second pregnancy.

The news also paid tribute to Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, who had announced that she was pregnant with Prince Harry on Valentine's Day, 37 years ago.

No doubt, then, that Oprah Winfrey will broach the subject of motherhood with the Sussexes.

2. Their decision to leave the British royal family — and their new life in California.

On January 8, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the announcement that they would "step back" as senior members of the British royal family.

Their duties officially ended on March 31, 2020, which prompted much rancor about "Megxit," or their decision to uproot their life in England and move to California.

While Prince Harry made some suggestion that the couple's decision was rooted in the British's press's incessant hounding of Markle — which triggered terrible memories of Princess Diana's unfortunate fate — we can expect the couple to go into greater detail about this decision in the interview, as well as share some exclusive insight about their new life in California.

3. The Invictus Games.

As a combat veteran, Prince Harry has a special connection to other combat veterans.

And it's in this spirit that he founded The Invictus Games, which uses "the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women," according to their official website.

As a cause so dear to the Prince's heart, it's definitely going to be brought up — and, hopefully, covered in great detail! — in Oprah's interview.

4. Their podcast.

Like many people today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a podcast.

Unlike many other podcasts, however, the Archewell Audio podcast features inspiring messages, exclusive announcements, and even words of wisdom from none other than Archie Harrison, the couple's young son, and the podcast's namesake!

Expect Oprah to do a deep dive on the content of the podcast, too.

5. Their Netflix deal.

In September 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a Netflix deal that was said to be worth millions of dollars.

While this created much rancor in the British press — who seemed to have none of the same energy for Prince William's similar deal with the Discovery Plus network — the couple made clear that their focus was on delivering positive content, without worrying about what the gossip rags had to say about it all.

Will Oprah get some exclusive insight on some upcoming Netflix shows put out by the couple?

6. The virulent racism of the British press.

Bcos of the privilege afforded by her lighter complexion & access 2 wealth, people try 2 exclude #MeghanMarkle from discussions about race, yet the language that surrounded her in the 2 years she spent as a frontline member of the royal family, is all 2 familiar.#RaceInBritain pic.twitter.com/ThmyGIe6Ml — Pagan Trelawney GCVOIDGAF (@PaganTrelawney) June 2, 2020

Countless examples have been provided about the abject racism endured by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the British press.

This terrible treatment only increased when the couple decided to step back as senior members of the British royal family — the press compared the couple's son to a monkey, attacked Markle for doing the same things that Kate Middleton did (for which, of course, she received so much praise), and literally accused her of "fueling human rights abuses, drought, and murder" for...eating avocados during her pregnancy.

(It goes without saying that Kate Middleton also ate avocados during her pregnancy, and it was hailed as the greatest invention since sliced bread.)

There's absolutely no question that Oprah — who has always been vocal about racial justice since before it was popular to do so — will be addressing the British press's disgusting treatment of Meghan Markle.

