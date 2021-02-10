Meet Lux Pascal — Sister Of 'The Mandalorian' Star Pedro Pascal — Who Just Came Out As A Trans Woman

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-American actor who has had a long and storied career in Hollywood.

After first gaining mainstream success as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, his popularity really shot through the roof when he snagged the title role of the super-smash Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, which also put the character of Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda, into the pop culture lexicon.

But Pascal is making headlines, today, for another reason: because he's openly, and very sweetly, supported his sister, who has just come out as a trans woman.

Who is Lux Pascal, Pedro Pascal's sister?

Let's take a look at what we know about this amazing, and brave, woman.

Pedro Pascal openly supported her "coming out" as a trans woman.

In a sweet Instagram post, which you can see below, the Narcos actor posted a photo of Lux Pascal on the cover of the Spanish language magazine, Ya, where she talked about her transition.

The caption that Pedro Pascal wrote reads, "Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux," which translates to "my sister, my heart, our Lux."

What an awesome and supportive brother!

Lux Pascal is Pedro's younger sister.

Lux Pascal, 28, said she began receiving hormone treatments in July, and she only recently completed her full transition.

She also said that she initially came out as non-binary to her family, in the hopes that they would slowly accept her full transition into being a woman.

She is an aspiring actress.

In the Ya cover story, Lux Pascal revealed that she hopes to be an actress like her critically-acclaimed brother, and to achieve that goal, she's begun her studies at the famed Juilliard School in New York City to further hone her craft.

Her family has been very supportive.

Even though Lux Pascal was initially concerned that her family wouldn't be supportive of her transition, she happily revealed that all of her family has been very supportive of her transition.

"My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen," she said.

But, she says, Pedro Pascal has been the most supportive of her transition.

As can perhaps be expected, Pedro Pascal — who is beloved in the Star Wars community for his "wholesome" demeanor — has been the most supportive of Lux Pascal's transition.

What's more, when he first found out that she was transitioning, he asked her about her well-being over Facetime, because he was "a little worried."

After she assuaged his fears by assuring him she was okay, Pedro Pascal said that it was "perfect" and "incredible."

"[Pedro] has been an important part of this. He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity," she said.

Lux Pascal hopes to become a trans activist as well as an actress.

"Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society," she said.

"We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed, and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia, and racism."

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, photographer, and publicist whose work has been featured in People, Teen Vogue, BET.com, Us Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.