NBA Star Steph Curry And Wife Ayesha Serve Over 15 Million Meals To Families In Need During Pandemic

It’s always nice to see high-profile celebrities giving back to communities in need – especially during the times we’ve been living in over the past year.

The pandemic has forced many people out of jobs, many children stripped of the in-person education experience, and lower-income communities scrambling to make enough money to survive.

Which is why seeing NBA player Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, helping families in need is extremely heartwarming.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in April of 2020 that Steph and Ayesha were serving nearly 300,000 meals a week to East Bay families in need through their foundation, Eat.Learn.Play.

The foundation launched in early 2019, and is mainly focused on helping the different communities in Oakland, California.

And now, almost a year later, the Currys are still helping out those families, and many more.

They’ve now exceeded over 15 million meals through their foundation – which is a program that helps struggling food-related businesses and restaurants prepare free food for families and unemployed people.

Together, we were able to place community at the heart of our work and serve well over 15 million meals.



Here are some of #EatLearnPlay’s favorite moments from 2020. Comment down below with your favorite #EatLearnPlay moment! pic.twitter.com/AkI2qmM4cz — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) January 6, 2021

Ayesha and Steph even posted their 2020 fourth quarter update for the public to read, in which it stated that the program has “20 million to put back into the local community” and also helped rehire 900 Oakland restaurant workers.

If that’s not an already amazing gesture, the Curry family's foundation also gave a rather sizable grant to chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which helped obtain meals from “more than 130 Oakland restaurants.”

The Eat.Learn.Play foundation is also responsible for opening a newly refurbished basketball court in Oakland as well.

But other than giving children the opportunity to play, the foundation has also funded $50,000 scholarships, and provided over 25,000 healthy breakfasts.

It all started with a call to action from Oakland native @nimfromthaeast. Now Oakland has a new haven for boys and girls across the city to gather and play. Huge thanks to @UnderArmour and @Chase for making this possible. #eatlearnplay pic.twitter.com/TF0yAMIbqe — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) August 7, 2019

The foundation's motto is all directly related to children. From childhood hunger and nutrition, closing the college education gap, and ensuring kids have an opportunity to develop through play, Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation is truly doing so much for their community.

Because of Steph and Ayesha’s fame and high-profile, it’s amazing that they are bringing awareness to topics like that, and aiming to use their platform and finances to give back to these kinds of communities.

Their impact is not going unnoticed.

It's extremely important for celebrities to use their own platforms for good things like this – and I just hope more people continue to give back to communities who need help.

We can all learn to give back, and I know times are rough still, but even spreading a little bit of love can go a long way.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Chicago. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram