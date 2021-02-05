Meet Gil Ofer, Billionaire Heir And Sofia Richie's Rumored New Boyfriend

Sofia Richie has been spotted kissing a mystery man believed to be Gil Ofer amidst rumors she split from Matthew Morton.

The model has been enjoying a trip to Miami with friends and is clearly embracing the single life as she locked lips with Ofer, an heir to a massive shipping fortune.

Lionel Richie’s daughter was previously linked to Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton in Dec. 2020 after being spotted together on a number of occasions, but the pair appear to have called it quits.

Her trip to Miami was a lavish affair as she hung out with friends and packed on the PDA with Ofer on a private portion of Miami Beach.

Who is Sofia Richie’s rumored boyfriend, Gil Ofer?

Richie ended her three-year romance with Scott Disick in Aug. 2020 after his struggles with addiction resurfaced in quarantine. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby-daddy has since been linked to Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

But it doesn’t look like Richie is letting her ex’s new romance stop her from having some fun of her own. While it is not clear if Richie and Ofer are dating or just having some fun in the sun, she has certainly chosen an extremely eligible bachelor.

Ofer is definitely not as high profile as Richie’s ex Scott Disick, but here are some of the few details known about the heir.

His father is a billionaire shipping magnate.

If you thought Sofia Richie had a successful father, she’s got nothing on Ofer’s family!

Ofer is the son of Israeli shipping businessman Idan Ofer. His father has a net worth of over $5 billion and his grandfather, Sammy Ofer, was once the richest man in Israel.

Outside of the shipping world, Idan Ofer owns an 85% stake in Portuguese second league football club FC Famalicão and a 32% stake in Spanish football club Atlético Madrid.

He is Israeli-British.

Though the Ofer family are originally from Israel, Idan resides in the UK and Gil was raised primarily in London.

His father’s relocation to London from Israel was a source of controversy, as it coincided with a tax row in his home country.

Gil Ofer is currently enrolled in a master’s program at the prestigious London Business School. Day-to-day life around campus must be quite unique for the young heir, considering LBS has an entire building dedicated to his grandfather.

The Sammy Ofer Center was opened in 2017 after Idan Ofer’s $30 million donation to the school.

He is a Harvard graduate.

Prior to beginning his master’s degree in 2020, Ofer attended Harvard University. He graduated in 2017 with a BA in Economics and Sociology.

After graduating, he joined the family business working for Eastern Pacific Shipping in Singapore until mid-2020. He has also been involved in his father’s initiative to launch maritime startups.

Not much is known about his relationship with Sofia Richie.

Aside from their PDA moment in Miami, these two have not been linked before. Ofer keeps things pretty hush with a lowkey social media presence, but Richie does follow his private Instagram account, so take from that what you will!

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. She is a generalist with an interest in lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.