Who Is Jamie Bell? Everything To Know About Kate Mara's Husband And Evan Rachel Wood's Ex-Husband

Who is Jamie Bell? Bell and actress Evan Rachel Wood married in 2012 and share a son together, but ended their relationship in 2014.

Wood currently appears in the new HBO documentary, Showbiz Kids, where she shares her take on what it was like growing up as a child actor in the entertainment industry.

After Wood, Bell moved on with actress Kate Mara. Mara and Bell are now married and have their own child, who was born last spring. The couple has been married since 2017, when they wed at a neighbor’s home in California.

They have been together since meeting on the set of The Fantastic Four in 2015.

Bell's mother was only a teenager when she had him.

Bell was born in England in 1986. His mother was a teenager when he was born, and she and his father didn’t stay together. His father worked as a toolmaker and left before Bell was born.

He likes ballet.

As a young child, he was fascinated with the ballet classes his sister took. The teacher invited him to join the class when he was six and he took to dance naturally.

His mother and grandmother had also trained as dancers. Other boys sometimes teased him about his interest, calling him, “ballerina boy.”

His dancing earned him his breakout film role.

His story as a young boy with dreams of dancing paralleled the script for the 2000 movie Billy Elliot.

Bell was able to bring that role to life after being cast in the part. Over 2,000 boys tried out for the role. He won BAFTA awards for Best Newcomer and Best Male Performance.

After that, Bell's acting career took off.

After Billy Elliott, Bell worked consistently in film and television. He has appeared in films including Peter Jackson's King Kong and Clint Eastwood's The Flags of Our Fathers. In 2018, he was nominated for a Best Actor in a Leading Role BAFTA for his work in Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool.

He talked about making the leap from child actor to mainstream acting, saying, "My biggest fear was that I would not be able to take the step from a child actor to an adult. I think it happened when I was able to play a soldier in Deathwatch, set in the trenches of the first world war. The film didn't quite work out — it was a very good movie, almost — but I think that got me up and running as a grown-up actor.”

Bell met his ex-wife, Wood, in 2005.

Though it was rumored that Bell and Wood met while starring in the video for Green Day’s single, “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” Wood revealed, "That’s what everyone always says, but we never said that. We were already dating and very much in love when we did that music video, that’s why it’s so good."

The couple split up in 2006, but reunited in 2011. They married a year later and had a son together in 2013, but divorced less than a year after his birth.

However, the two continue to have a good relationship and even co-parent their son together. Wood has often praised her ex, calling him "lovely."

Wood appears in the new documentary, Showbiz Kids.

HBO recently released a film about child actors in the entertainment industry, and one of the people featured is Wood. She opened up about her life as a child actor and spoke out about the subject of the alleged abuse that happens between young stars and powerful people in Hollywood.

Wood says in the film, “Any industry that has that much power and is that competitive, because after a while it starts to become, ‘Well, who can take the most abuse?’ Because somebody’s waiting in line to take your place, so you just start to allow yourself to be abused in some form or another.

Every actor is guilty of that. They’re lying if they say they’re not because it’s just part of the deal at this point. And unfortunately, until things change, there’s always going to be somebody willing to take abuse and stay quiet.”

Wood was a former child star and her ex-husband, Bell, also started acting at a young age. He was only 14 when he starred in Billy Elliot.

Bell is now married and has a child with Mara.

Bell was cast as Thing in The Fantastic Four movie in 2015. Mara was co-starring as Susan Storm and the two fell in love. They announced their engagement in 2017 and married shortly after that.

They welcomed their daughter in May 2019 with Mara sharing a cute snap of her baby's feet.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in January 2019 and was updated with the latest information.

