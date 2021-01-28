Jane Krakowski Introduces Longtime Architect Boyfriend — Meet David Rockwell

Actress Jane Krakowski has a man in her life, and apparently, they’ve been seeing each other for quite some time!

A source revealed that Jane is dating famed architect and designer David Rockwell, and that the two have been together “for a couple of years now, however, very quietly.”

The 30 Rock star was previously engaged to clothing designer Robert Godley, who she split from in 2013, and the former couple has a nine-year-old son named Bennet.

Earlier this month, Krakowski was mistakenly reported to have dated conservative MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell refuted the story and has since taken action to sue for damage to his reputation.

Krakowski’s representative also vehemently denied the rumors: “Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise.” The rep went on to playfully state that “(Krakowski) is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page, and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

Jokes aside, Krakowski’s relationship with Rockwell seems to be very real.

Here are some details on the actress’s apparent paramour.

He’s an architect and designer.

David founded Rockwell Group in 1984, a self-described “250-person award-winning, cross-disciplinary architecture and design practice.”

The design company is extremely versatile and has worked on a variety of projects including homes, hotels, hospitals, clubs, casinos, playgrounds, theatre productions, and consumer products.

Rockwell is proud of the company, and has said that he and his team “are so lucky to have incredibly interesting projects which allow us to constantly evolve, change and push the boundaries of our design practice.”

Of the company’s mission, the founder stated, “our overarching goal is to create spaces that engage all the senses, and encourage connections to the environment and between the people within those environments.”

He does charity work.

David is the Chair Emeritus of the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA), a charitable organization that has raised over 47 million dollars for underprivileged communities.

Rockwell has a personal connection to the organization, which he joined in 1994, as he lost his own brother to AIDS.

Rockwell has said that DIFFA gives designers “a chance to really make a huge impact.”

The architect also serves as a board member for Citymeals on Wheels and the sustainability-promoting non-profit New York Restoration Project.

His company’s pro-bono projects include Imagination Playground.

He shares Krakowski’s passion for theatre.

Jane has said that she “love(s) doing live theater more than anything,” and David has a similar partiality to the dramatic arts.

The architect grew up in the theatre scene. His mother was a choreographer and vaudeville dancer, and David himself often took part in New Jersey community productions.

Theatre plays a major role in his projects.

Rockwell told interviewers that “the emphasis on arrival, procession, lighting and the all-encompassing power of a live theatrical experience have really impacted how I think about my designs.”

“For me, theatre is a microcosm for so many of my emerging interests that became focused in practicing design,” the architect says. “That is, design as a social experience, as a means of communication, as a collaborative process to create, and as an aesthetic universe only limited by imagination."

Rockwell and his team have designed also sets for over 30 Broadway musicals including Hairspray, Sideshow, Kinky Boots, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Both have won Tonys.

Jane was given the “Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical” title for Nine in 2003, while David was awarded a for his set design on 2016’s She Loves Me.

They have known each other for years.

Krakowski and Rockwell are thought to have met on the Broadway scene.

They worked together on She Loves Me in 2016, and both attended a party in celebration of Rockwell’s set design for the show.

The pair attended the opening night of Carousel together in 2018. In 2019, they were photographed together at the opening night of Kiss Me Kate, for which Rockwell also worked on set design.

They were also photographed getting cozy at Bette Midler’s Hulaween party in October 2019, and Jane attended Rockwell’s 60th birthday this past July.

Allie McGlone is a writer who covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including pop culture and entertainment.