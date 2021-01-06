Who Is Raphael Warnock’s Ex-Wife? Details About Ouleye Ndoye, Who's Accusing Him Of Injuring Her

As Raphael Warnock wins prepares to take his Senate seat as Georgia’s first black senator, details of his marriage and complicated relationship with ex-wife Ouleye Ndoye are resurfacing.

By winning another Democratic senate seat, Reverend Warnock is playing a pivotal role in improving Joe Biden’s chances at successfully implementing policies and legimitate change during the next 4 years.

Warnock is known for advocating for healthcare reform which no doubt helped him secure his seat. However, his successful campaign was almost derailed in December after it emerged his now ex-wife was accusing him of injuring her during a domestic incident.

Ouleye Ndoye, who is 12 years younger than the 51-year-old Senator-elect, is the mother of Warnock’s 2 children who legally divorced the reverend back in May 2020.

Who Is Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye?

Here are all the details about Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife and their troubled marriage.

Ouleye is a human rights activist.

Ndoye advocates for healthcare and education access for women and children in underprivileged communities around the globe.

Ndoye lived and worked in South East Asia for over a year, working to rehabilitate survivors of child sex-trafficking and prevent future exploitation along Thailand’s borders.

In 2018, she was appointed to a fellowship program advocating for the rights of human trafficking survivors by the Mayor of Atlanta.

She's a distinguished academic.

Like her ex-husband, who is a doctor of philosophy, Ndoye is highly educated.

She earned her Bachelor's degree in international studies from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia in 2007. 6 years later she obtained a master of science in Migration Studies from the University of Oxford in the UK.

Just two years after that, Ndoye completed a master of arts in Global History with a concentration on Africa at Columbia University in New York.

Ouleye and Raphael Warnock divorced in 2020.

Warnock, who is a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King served, proposed to Ndoye on New Year’s Eve in 2015, during a church service.

The pair wed weeks later on Valentine’s Day 2016 but the whirlwind romance did not last.

In March 2020, Warnock spoke about his and Ndoye’s separation publicly for the first time. Their divorce was finalized in May 2020.

The couple shares a son and daughter together.

She is accusing Warnock of injuring her.

The couple’s acrimonious divorce may not have damaged Warnock’s campaign too severely but he has been the subject of allegations that he drove over his ex-wife’s foot in a domestic incident back in March 2020.

Body-cam footage from a police officer called to the scene was released in December 2020.

In the footage, a tearful Ndoye claims Warnock drove over her foot while trying to leave with their two children.

Speaking to an officer, Ndoye stated that she has “been trying to stay quiet about the way that he is for the sake of [her] kids and his reputation” but that the Senator-elect is “putting on a show”.

Medics who examined Ndoye shortly after the incident did not find any injuries and a police report noted that there was no swelling or contusions.

Warnock was not charged with any crime.

