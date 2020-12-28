Here's How To Watch The Highly Anticipated 'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical'

Since the start of the pandemic, many theater lovers have been forced to come to terms with Broadway shows being put on hold.

Though, with Broadway being shut down, many of those theater lovers turned to popular social media app, TikTok, to collaborate and create a fully socially-distanced musical about a Disney Pixar movie from over a decade ago, Ratatouille.

The idea started gaining traction on August 10th, when TikTok user Emily Jacobsen made a video ode to Remy the rat from Ratatouille, singing the a cappella lyrics through a high, mousy voice modulator.

Now, the musical has a release date (and a star-studded cast), and fans everywhere can't wait to watch the TikTok musical come to life.

How to watch Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical:

Read on for everything you need to know about Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, including who's in the star-studded cast and how you can watch it.

It all started with "Ode to Remy."

“Ode to Remy” sparked a whole new corner of TikTok — Ratatouille Musical TikTok — when user Daniel Mertzlufft then adapted the song and gave it the full Broadway treatment, writing an arrangement and orchestration, envisioning it as a grand Disney finale number.

Suddenly from Daniel’s video, composers, singers, actors, musicians, dancers, and set designers had come together to write and perform original songs for a Ratatouille musical that did not exist on any stage – until now.

The idea that was cooked up on TikTok has now moved to a new stage with an all-star cast.

Announced as a one-night-only benefit concert, the full cast will star: Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlain (Gusteau), André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Adam Lambert (Emile), Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

Fans of the newly put-together Ratatouille musical have already taken to Twitter to show their enthusiasm.

One user even saying it felt good to finally buy a ticket for a show, even if it will be virtual.

Just got my ticket god, it felt good buying a ticket for a show again even though it virtual it still felt good #ratatouillemusical https://t.co/4pNMNOt6DR — CRISTINA LARACCA (@IAMPEACEMONSTER) December 28, 2020

Since the idea originated from TikTok, many users on the app are over-the-moon about the musical.

"Haven’t talked about this as much as I should have...NINE DAYS AWAY, PEOPLE. YOU DID THIS," one fan wrote, while another said, "IM STILL WAITING FOR MY RAT ENSEMBLE #37 CALLBACK."

When does Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical air?

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will stream on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for 72 hours.

The $5 tickets are on sale exclusively on TodayTix.com, with proceeds going to the Actors Fund, which supports entertainment industry workers.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Chicago. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.