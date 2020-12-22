Everything To Know About Devin Arcoleo, The Husband Christie Smythe Left For ‘Phrama Bro’ Martin Shkreli

Journalist Christie Smythe dropped the biggest bombshell of 2020 (if that’s even possible) after she revealed that she had struck up a scandalous romance with “Phrama Bro” Martin Shkreli while he served time in prison for securities fraud.

If you’re unfamiliar, Martin Shkreli earned his “Pharma Bro” nickname after he increased the price of a life-saving drug by 5000% in 2015.

Smythe’s romance with Shkreli was shocking in and of itself. After all, she was a crime journalist who was assigned to cover his case while he was on trial for securities fraud, and ended up falling in love with him, despite his terrible reputation and controversial past.

Even more shocking, though, was that Smythe was married when she started covering Shkreli’s case, and her husband at the time, Devin Arcoleo, warned her about getting too involved in his case.

Unfortunately, his gut instinct about Smythe’s personal involvement in Shkreli’s high-profile case proved to be right, and the couple, who married in 2014, divorced just two years after Smythe started covering Shkreli’s case.

Who is Christie Smythe’s ex-husband, Devin Arcoleo?

Read on to find out everything to know about Christie Smythe’s ex-husband, including his reaction to her bombshell interview about her romance with Shkreli.

Devin Arcoleo is an educated man.

Arcoleo went to school at the NYU Stern School of Business from 2002 - 2006. He received a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Finance and Marketing and minoring in Psychology.

He also got his Masters at the NYU Stern School of Business and studied in Economics, Finance, and Banking while attending grad school there.

He works in investment banking.

Devin Arcoleo has worked in investment banking since 2006, when he joined the California-based company PIMCO.

He started as an Account Analyst in 2006, then worked his way up through the company over time, holding positions like senior Account Associate, Account Manager, and now, Vice President.

He and Smythe got married in 2014.

According to Smythe’s interview, the pair had been together since 2009 and got married five years later in 2014.

Smythe and Arcoleo got divorced just four years later in 2018, and her romance with Shkreli is obviously to blame.

He's an insanely private person.

Devin Arcoleo loves his privacy — it doesn't look like the financier is on social media, as no accounts pop up on Instagram or Twitter when you search his name.

He’s not happy about Christie Smythe’s interview.

Can you blame him, though?

In a follow-up interview a day after Smythe’s original interview was published, she revealed that she had received “a couple of texts” from her ex-husband, and that he wasn’t happy about all the info that came out about his failed relationship with the former journalist.

“A couple of texts. They were not happy texts,” she said. “It's up to him, whatever he wants to do, it's his business.”

Arcoleo also declined to comment when asked about the interview, saying, “No I have nothing I want to share thank you.”

