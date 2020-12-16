13 Things To Know About Lana Del Rey’s Fiancé, Clayton Johnson, Who She Met On A Dating App

Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged!

The 35-year-old “Summertime Sadness” singer and her quarantine beau, Clayton Johnson, reportedly met on a dating site a few months ago.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Del Rey started making appearances on Johnson’s Instagram back in Sept., and now, it looks like the pair will be tying the knot!

The report comes as a bit of a surprise, though, mostly because Del Rey and her cop boyfriend, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, broke up in March this year, right as the coronavirus pandemic started ravaging the United States.

And now, fans everywhere are all asking the same thing:

Who is Lana Del Rey’s fiancé, Clayton Johnson?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Clayton Johnson, including his impressive music history and the Jonas Brothers-type band he was in.

1. He’s an activist.

The first thing you’ll notice when you look at Clayton Johnson’s Instagram profile is that he has a link to the official Black Lives Matter site in his bio.

2. He’s a dog lover.

Not only does he post pics of dogs on his Instagram frequently, he even threw his dog, Oliver, a birthday party back in 2018!

“HAPPY 2nd BIRTHDAY MY SON!! The amount of love and joy you have brought into my life is more than I could ever imagine,” he wrote.

“Thank you for your loyalty, your spirit, and your amazingly soft fur. Cliche I know, but who really rescued who?! Love you Oliver!! Here’s to you!!” he finished the sweet Instagram caption.

3. He was in a band with his brothers.

We’re getting fresh Jonas Brothers vibes here!

Clayton Johnson was in a band with his brothers, Connor and Chantry, aptly called The Johnsons.

Clayton is the oldest of the three, and was the lead guitarist and vocalist in the band.

“To be honest, we were seeing these kids on YouTube who in our opinion didn’t necessarily have the skills and talent we felt like we had together,” he said of the brothers deciding to start a band.

“Seeing their success and how big they got off YouTube covers, we thought we could do what they were doing but better. We learned music together so it made sense for us to continue our journey and do music together,” he added.

4. Clayton Johnson has ties to the Jonas Brothers.

Not only was Johnson in a band with his bros, he was also in DNCE’s music video for their smash hit, “Cake By the Ocean.”

Article continues below

If you’ll recall, DNCE is Joe Jonas’s indie-pop band.

5. He’s an outdoors enthusiast.

From the looks of it, Clayton Johnson loves to spend time outdoors, and does his fair share of hiking and adventuring.

6. He’s also a model.

Clayton Johnson’s talents aren’t just limited to music! He’s clearly a natural in front of the camera, as he’s modeled for Forever21 in the past.

7. Clayton Johnson is a California boy at heart.

Although he’s from Modesto, California, which is located in Northern California and about 90 miles east of San Francisco, he’s currently residing in Los Angeles.

8. He loves sports.

One scroll through Clayton’s Instagram page will show you that the man is a Bay-area sports enthusiast! Recently, he shared a picture of himself sporting a San Francisco Giants shirt, and his Instagram page is peppered with him wearing other Bay-area sports memorabilia.

9. He has an appreciation for all things country and western.

These days, who doesn’t? The 31-year-old rocker has a country side to him, and from the looks of it, he recently spent time in Nashville. Oh yeah, he can definitely rock a cowboy hat, too!

10. He’s a picky eater.

According to a 2015 interview, Clayton Johnson is quite the picky eater.

“Clayton’s diet consists of pizza, candy, chicken nuggets, and go figure how he looks the way he does,” his brother, Chantry, revealed.

“I think diet companies tell you those things are ‘bad’ just to get you to buy their ‘healthy’ food,” Clayton retorted.

11. He has a Mario-themed tattoo.

While it looks like Clayton Johnson doesn’t have a ton of tattoos, he has a Mario-themed tattoo that’s one of his favorites.

“We’re Mario Kart obsessed, I even have a Yoshi tattoo that me and Sky Blu from LMFAO got together,” Clayton revealed.

12. He’s a fan of all types of music.

Johnson loves all types of music, but listed some of his favorites as Copeland, Blink 182, The Starting Line, and Sum 41.

13. He loves to travel.

He even has an entire Instagram Story highlight reel on his page to show off where he’s been! From beaches to mountains to deserts to the middle of nowhere, Johnson has a serious case of wanderlust.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.