Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant! 8 Things You Never Knew About Her Husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with her second child after two years of having her first child and three years after getting married to hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Matthews and Middleton were engaged in 2016, just under a year, married the following year in 2017, and had their first child, Arthur, in 2018.

Rumous of their relationship started in September 2015, which was only a few weeks after her breakup with longtime boyfriend and ex-fiancé Nico Jackson.

Soon after Middleton started dating Matthews, the two of them were inseparable. The 45-year-old was definitely Pippa’s type because he’s a 'tall man who works in finance.'

The young family lives in West London with their toddler and soon-to-be baby being born some time next year.

Who is Pippa Middleton's husband, James Matthews?

Matthews went to Uppingham, the Rutland public school.

Matthews's family, specifically his father, “made millions in the motor trade began his working life as a trainee mechanic in Rotherham." However, his family wasn’t always wealthy as his grandfather was a hardworking coal miner from the North of England.

Matthews also attended the same college as Prince William and Prince Harry, at the all-boys boarding school, Eton College.

Matthews launched his own finance firm.

By 2004, Matthews's finance firm Eden Rock Capital Management looked after £131 million worth of investments.

In 2007, the figure had risen to £1.1 billion. His firm now has offices in Bermuda and runs a network of overseas subsidiaries, and one in the British Virgin Islands.

He used to drive racecars.

While taking a break from his career path in finance at Uppingham, he took a break to become a racing driver.

He earned the title of being one of Britain's most promising drivers and achieved acclaim on the formula Renault circuit.

He gained a reputation first as a o-kart driver and then turned semi-professional. At 18, he won the British and European Formula Renault championship in 1994.

He loves the outdoors.

Matthews loves all outdoor activities, including but not limited to, running, swimming, skiing and cycling.

He completed a 33-mile cross-country ski race in Norway.

Matthews and Middleton both completed a cross country ski race in 2016 earlier in the year before he proposed to her.

The two of them seem to love going on adventures and having fun together.

He younger brother died on Mt. Everest.

Only a few hours after Matthews's brother Michael Matthews became the youngest Brit to scale Everest in 1999, he died and his body was never found.

Soon after he died Matthews set up a charity for his beloved brother called the Michael Matthews Foundation, which helps provide education for children living in Nepal, Thailand and Africa.

He trained as a trader.

While gaining a reputation as a go-kart driver, he trained as a trader at Spear Leeds & Kellog where he then realized he wanted to switch his career back to finance.

His brother is Spencer Matthews.

Totally opposite from James, would be his brother Spencer Matthews.

The party boy has quite the reputation in England and is a famous reality star from the show Made In Chelsea.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment news, love and relationships, and pop culture.