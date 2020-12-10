Did Angelina Jolie Cheat On Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp? New Details About Their Rumored Romance

My, my, what a tangled web these celebs weave.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the greater part of the 2000s, you’re probably familiar with the fact that Brad Pitt infamously cheated on then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

The pair made their official red carpet debut in Dec. 2006 at the premiere of Jolie’s film, The Good Shepherd, and stayed together for nearly a decade, until Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

Now, in a strange plot twist in the everlasting court cases Johnny Depp’s involved in, it’s alleged that Jolie was one of his romantic partners.

Did Angelina Jolie cheat on Brad Pitt with Johnny Depp?

Let’s take a look at the evidence, including some interesting information about Depp and Jolie’s movie they were filming together while she was still with Pitt.

Johnny Depp has a new defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

If you’ll recall, he famously lost his libel case against The Sun earlier this year. He sued the news outlet over claims he was a “wife beater,” and now, he’s taking his ex-wife to court again over an essay she penned about abuse in 2018.

It’s worth noting that Amber Heard did not mention Johnny Depp by name in the essay.

The 57-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is set to go to court with Heard in early 2021 with a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex, though.

While in court, Depp is obligated to show "all responsive communications" with his former romantic partners, including Angelina Jolie, Marion Cotillard, and Kiera Knightley.

do angelina jolie and kiera knightley know they dated johnny depp — bailey mad hatter enthusiast (@trulyeuphoria) December 9, 2020

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp starred in The Tourist together in 2010.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie have only filmed one movie together — The Tourist, which premiered in 2010.

As previously mentioned, Jolie and Pitt were together from 2006 to 2016, which means they were totally still a couple at the time Jolie and Depp starred in The Tourist together.

While there were no obvious hints at a romantic relationship between the two at the time, Depp and Jolie spoke highly of one another on their press tour for their film.

“She’s kind of a walking poem, Angelina,” Depp said in an interview at the time.

“You know, she’s this perfect beauty. But at the same time, very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, and very funny,” he added. “She also has a very perverse sense of humor. Yeah, she’s great fun.”

Depp also called Jolie and “enchantress,” adding that she’s “an unbelievably beautiful, cultured vixen.”

The love-fest wasn’t one-sided, though.

In an excerpt from Angelina: An Unauthorized Biography, Angelina was allegedly “smitten” with Depp for years before they finally met:

“Angie was smitten with actor Johnny Depp, who played Edward [Scissorhands], an isolated figure with scissors for hands who lives in an attic and falls for the teenage daughter of a suburban family. The movie’s themes of alienation and self-discovery spoke to the angst-ridden Angie.” Jolie also gushed about Depp, saying that he’s “a brilliant actor,” “a nice guy,” and “so funny,” adding that the pair couldn’t stop laughing while filming together.

“There's some footage floating around, that I'm surprised hasn't surfaced, of a good 15-20 minutes where we could not stop laughing. We wasted a lot of film. I got a lot of producers very frustrated because we just could not get through it,” she revealed.

Fans aren’t buying the romance rumors.

Twitter users immediately took to the social media platform to comment on the news that Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie were once an item, and many of them didn’t believe it.

“Do angelina jolie and kiera knightley know they dated johnny depp,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “Imagine being Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard and you’re just living your life and suddenly have to go to court bc of Johnny Depp id be mad as hell.”

