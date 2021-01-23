Attending a baby shower or celebrating a new momma in the near future — albeit a virtual celebration? No worries. We've got you covered.

Though there's plenty of adorable and over-the-top extras to buy your favorite momma or poppa-to-be, these gift guide focuses on parental necessities.

We've rounded up 41 practical gifts for new moms, the type of items she'll definitely need when baby is born.

Grouped into categories ranging from baby wardrobe to baby feeding to baby sleeping — and much, much more — you'll be a lifesaver if you arrive with any of these newborn essentials in hand. (And bonus: this guide doubles as a helpful checklist for moms-to-be who are organizing their baby registries.)

So whether you're a first-time mom, mom to a brood of kiddies and expecting another, or shopping for a pregnant friend, you can't go wrong with any of these practical-and-perfectly-sweet options.

Happy buying and/or nesting!

Baby Wardrobe

1. Mori Welcome to the World Set

This Welcome to the World set makes the perfect gift for a new arrival. It includes four of Mori's softest-yet-practical essentials all crafted in their signature organic cotton and bamboo fabric which is gentle on a newborn's sensitive skin. The set also features their bestselling zip-up sleep & play one-piece and kimono bodysuit ideal for keeping little ones comfortably covered day and night, along with a hat and blanket.

(Mori, $92)

2. SwaddleDesigns Transitional Swaddle Sacks

This swaddle sack is designed to bridge the gap from swaddling to sleeping sack. When baby is ready to transition from a swaddle, but not ready for a sleeveless wearable blanket, the Swaddle Sack is a great option to keep baby snug and warm and allow them to self-soothe by sucking on their hands.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Nesting Days Newborn Baby Pants & Hat

This festive newborn white/red Stripe legging and cap set in soft stretch jersey is perfect for a holiday baby — or any baby, really.

(Nesting Days, $10)

Baby Nursery

4. Slumberkins Ibex Snuggler & Board Book

Created by a family therapist and an educator, Slumberkins are play-based routines that help caregivers and children develop positive attachments and a better understanding of their emotions. Each story uses research-based emotional development techniques and positive affirmations to teach little ones how to understand and support their big feelings.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. WavHello SoundBub, White Noise Machine and Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker and white noise machine designed to be a convenient aid for active parents and a soothing, fun companion for your little one. Simply press SoundBub’s bellybutton to activate built-in white noise to help your child drift off to sleep. You can also play music they already love by connecting any Bluetooth-enabled device.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Dylan's Candy Bar x Aden + Anais Dream Blanket

Made with four layers of 100% cotton muslin, this snuggly blanket by aden + anais ensures playtime, cuddle time and bedtime are nothing less than dreamy.

(Dylan's Candy Bar, $24.98)

7. Scandiborn Edvin Baby Gym

A beautiful, padded place for your little one to play or just relax.

(Scandiborn, $119)

8. Meri Meri Happy Weather Baby Mobile

Add a beautiful, colorful touch to your little one's nursery with this adorable baby mobile. Featuring a shiny star, bright rainbow, and a sweetly smiling sun and cloud, all made from soft knitted cotton.

(Meri Meri, $55)

9. FamoKids Crystal Collection Play Mat

Whether during tummy time or when you're capturing those quiet moments during nap time, enjoy this hand-illustrated, crystal-foam play mat.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Nest Bedding Certified Organic Crib Mattress

Babies spend approximately 50% of their time sleeping, so offering a safe and pure sleeping environment is key to giving children the best start in life. Designed and built by the experienced craftsman at OMI in Northern California, which is trusted to produce the highest-quality sleep goods on the market.

(Nest Bedding, prices vary)

Baby Diapering

11. Eco Pea Co. Natural Bamboo Diapers

These natural diapers, made from biodegradable bamboo sheets, are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, and designed specifically for sensitive skin. They also include bells & whistles such as a wetness indicator, size label, blowout guard and snug-fitting technology.

(Eco Pea, prices vary)

12. EliteBaby Diaper Bag Backpack

This chic, unisex diaper bag with adjustable shoulder straps is the perfect diaper bag for Mom or Dad. Ample space provides maximum accessibility on the go, plus thick padded shoulder straps provide you comfort even when you’re weighed down.

(EliteBaby, $59.99)

13. Kibou Deliberately Minimal Diaper Bag

For a more streamlined diaper bag approach, this deliberately minimal diaper bag is designed to sit comfortably on your waist and effortlessly go everywhere with you and your little one.

(Kibou, $89)

14. EmBeba Don't Be Rash Diaper Balm

Originally created and used in the Bosnian countryside to help soothe skin from working hard on the farm during the harsh winter, this is a soothing diaper balm for your baby’s bum and other delicate parts.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

Baby Bath

15. Ettitude Waffle Towel

Keep your baby warm and dry with this ultra-soft, absorbent waffle weave hooded towel. Free from harmful chemicals and extra-gentle on baby’s delicate skin.

(Ettitude, $26)

16. Green Goo Baby Lavender + Chamomile Lotion

This all-natural, nutrient-rich formula soothes, moisturizes, and protects young skin without the sticky residue found in traditional lotions, while the gentle scent of lavender helps calm and comfort.

(Green Goo, $16.95)

17. Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo & Body Wash

Hypoallergenic and extra-gentle, this tear-free baby shampoo and body wash formula is safe and gentle for daily bath time.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Infantino 12 Piece Tub O' Toys

These twelve animal friends are a colorful and fun addition to your baby's playtime, bath time and even quiet time. These squeezable, teethable animal pals are all BPA-free and perfect for squirting water in the tub.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Earth Baby Bubble Bath

An ultra-foamy, effervescent baby spa treatment for maximizing the most out of your baby's bath.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. KeaBabies Baby Hair Brush and Comb Set For Newborns

This wooden newborn hairbrush uses premium grade goat bristles that are soft and non-invasive for your newborn's delicate scalp. It also helps in even oil distribution to prevent cradle caps and promote healthy hair growth.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Baby Feeding

21. Comotomo Baby Bottle Bundle

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

For bottle-feeding moms, these baby bottles are designed to closely mimic breastfeeding to reduce bottle rejection, its dual anti-colic vents prevent unwanted air-intake and reduce colic, and its wide-neck design allows for easy cleaning by hand without a brush.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

22. Kindred Bravely Sublime Hands-Free Pumping & Nursing Bra

A game-changer for any postpartum mama, this all-in-one bra combines the best features of your favorite nursing and hands-free pumping bras so you can wear the same bra all day (or all night) long for pumping, nursing, or both at the same time.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

23. Green Goo Nursing Comfort Salve

Plant-based, vegetarian, and non-toxic, this all-natural formula provides soothing relief for sore, cracked nipples.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

24. Lansinoh Nursie Nursing Pillow

This breastfeeding pillow can be taken anywhere mom and baby need to go and its soft-but-firm core helps support proper breastfeeding positioning without pressing on your sensitive stomach.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

25. Grabease Silicone Baby Training Spoon + Pacifier Clip

Many baby utensil handles are too slender for baby’s chubby grip — this spoon's fat, textured handle is the perfect size and shape for easy handling, and the anti-choke guard ensures each bite is a safe one.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

26. Simka Rose Silicone Baby Bibs

This extra-wide bucket bibs stays open and catch more dropped food, keeping your baby clean and dry during meals.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

27. KeaBabies Organic Burp Cloths

Spit-ups, puke and drool are an inevitable part of parenting. These burp cloths are made to be ultra-soft and absorbent and 100% organic cotton on both sides of it means it's safe for your baby's sensitive skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

28. Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer

A safe and easy way to make mealtime more comfortable for your baby. Once switched on, the warmer gently heats bottles and baby food within three minutes and its compact size makes it easy to store on a kitchen countertop or bedside table for nighttime feedings.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

29. Bökee Baby Bottle Holder

Tired of trying to prep your bottle while cradling your hungry baby? The bökee enables one-handed prep of any bottle, sippy cup or medicine bottle so the other hand can be freed up for what matters most: taking care of your baby.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

30. Philips Avent Drying Rack

Helping you to dry your baby's feeding products in an organized way and easy filling thanks to a flexible design that can be adjusted to your baby's needs.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

31. Kindred Bravely Lucille Nursing Nightgown & Maternity Gown

This super-soft maternity & nursing gown’s empire waist allows room for your growing baby bump and flatters your post-baby body, plus allows for clip-down breastfeeding access.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

32. Delta Children Ella Rocker

Designed with modern rounded curves, a metal base and solid wood feet, this rocking chair includes a movable lumbar cushion for additional support and its stain-resistant and moisture-repelling abilities make it an ideal, baby-safe choice. A stylish, unisex and sustainable seat for your nursery. (The matching ottoman's cute, too.)

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

33. Oribel Cocoon 3-Stage High Chair

This modern highchair that grows with your child (and folds to save space!) is ergonomically designed to facilitate feeding and eating. The waterproof EVA seat wipes down easily, allowing for quick clean- up and no food-trapped corners. Plus, you can swap the large feeding tray with its unique food & cup holder to get closer to your baby for unobstructed feeding during early feeding stages.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Baby Health

34. Dr. Talbot's Soothing Gel with Natural Ingredients for Sore Gums

A soothing gel with natural ingredients to quickly soothe baby's gums — plus comes with a Gum-eez teether to provide comfort. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 35. bblüv Termö 4-in-1 Digital Thermometer The Termö allows precise, instantaneous and non-contact temperature measurement and is designed to measure body temperature such as your child’s forehead, ears and armpit and various surfaces such as bottle of milk, food or bath water as well as room temperature. (bblüv, $69.99)

Baby Gear

36. Chicco KeyFit35 Infant Car Seat

Engineered with innovative safety features that make it easy to install and use correctly, plus upgraded features comfortably and securely accommodate your baby’s growth, providing headrest height, legroom and stability for extended rear-facing use.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

37. Líllé Baby Serenity Airflow Baby Carrier

Customizable comfort at its best, this airflow carrier takes comfort and versatility to the next level. Designed with three positions for baby (narrow, medium and wide seat) and six carrying positions, you'll have more options to find the perfect fit for both you and baby.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

38. aden + anais Cotton Muslin Stroller Blanket

Their softest baby blanket yet, this travel blanket is perfectly-sized for any adventure.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

Postpartum Care

39. Kindred Bravely High-Waist Postpartum Underwear

No need to sacrifice comfort and style with these ultra-soft, high-waisted recovery panties — a must-pack for your hospital bag. Ideal for vaginal delivery, post-op, and ongoing C-section recovery, this full-coverage underwear is made of ultra-stretchy fabric that sits above your waist (or C-section incision) and naturally conforms to your changing body.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

40. Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter

For your ever-growing belly, keep your skin feeling soft and healthy, during and after pregnancy.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

41. Mor for Moms Mor Self-Care Kit

This postpartum self-care kit was designed with one thing in mind: new moms. Included are eight products the are critical during the post-pregnancy period: maternity pads, overnight pads, cooling witch hazel pads, cleansing bottle, ice packs, mesh panties, nursing pads and nipple cream.

(Mor for Moms, $75)

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at YourTango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.