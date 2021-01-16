40 Best Virtual Baby Shower Gift Ideas

If you're looking for the perfect gift to get the pregnant mama in your life, look no further.

Even though large baby showers are being replaced by smaller virtual celebrations because of the Covid-19 pandemic, that's even more reason to make the future parent in your life feel extra-special.

Despite the inability to fete your loved one in person, we've gathered the 40 best virtual baby gift idea ideas.

Ranging from functional gifts for mom to darling gifts for baby to whimsical gifts for the nursery — these precious present ideas are sure to perk up their pregnancy and send them straight into baby decorating mode.

And the best part? They're all able to be purchased online via contactless delivery — a critical component during pandemic times.

Happy baby browsing — and to the mom and dad in your life, happy nesting!

For Mama:

1. Eileen West Poetic Lawn Ballet Woven Nightgown

A loose, classic nightgown with delicate embroidered trim for the pregnant mama in your life.

(Amazon, check for prices)

2. Felina Blissful Super Stretchy Bodysuit

A bodysuit that moves with your pregnant body, this 4-way stretch technology leaves you feeling completely free and unrestricted. Oh: did we also mention it can be worn under anything?

(Amazon, check for prices)

3. Bedsure Pregnancy Body Pillow

Between your growing belly, looser ligaments, back and muscle aches, leg cramps, sleep is increasingly hard to come by especially in the second and third trimesters. Snuggling up to a pregnancy sleeping pillow can make all the difference.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Love & Fit Premium Luxe Maternity Leggings

These luxe maternity leggings are made with a high-tech quality fabric that's engineered to feel like your second-skin layer. These leggings are buttery soft, wick sweat and retain their shape over time.

(Love & Fit, $78)

5. Belly Bandit Original Belly Wrap

Help slim and support your belly, waist and hips post-delivery.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. A Pea in the Pod Mock Neck Embroidered Maternity Shirt

This timeless and chic embroidered maternity shirt is part of the larger Audrey Hepburn maternity capsule collection, which is dedicated to chic maternity clothes inspired by her "Little Black Dress" style.

(A Pea in the Pod, $66)

7. Lusomé Donna Pant

Proven to eliminate night sweats, these are the ultimate relaxed lounge pants with lightweight elastic to expand with your growing belly.

(Lusomé, $98)

8. A Pea In The Pod Ankle-Length Pregnancy Jeans

Thee perfect post-pregnancy jean to smooth, shape, and support your postpartum body.

(A Pea In The Pod, $66)

9. Dagsmejan Merino Cardigan

Your cozy cocoon for immediate relaxation, made with the softest merino wool so you stay comfortably warm without overheating.

(Dagsmejan, $199)

10. Motherfigure Maternity Running Shorts

Running shorts that do triple-duty.: Ultra high-waisted with stretchy, buttery soft signature fabric, so you can roll it over a bump or under a belly, built-in liner includes leak protection to stop bladder leaks in their tracks, and verlapping leg petal design moves with you and gives a flattering fit for your changing shape.

(Motherfigure, $48)

11. A Pea in the Pod Rachel Pally Hugo Maternity Jumpsuit

Flattering and comfortable, this sleeveless Rachel Pally jumpsuit is a modern minimalist take on maternity wear.

(A Pea in the Pod, $89.99)

12. Pink and Blue Co. Mama Necklace

This sterling silver 'Mama' necklace is a can't-go-wrong gift for any first-time mama.

(Pink and Blue Co., $52.50)

13. The Harper BUMPSUIT

The founder of BUMPSUIT says she created her new brand "for women throughout pregnancy and beyond as a go-to layer that can be effortlessly styled into a new outfit each time. The material gently stretches with the body as it transitions through the seasons of pregnancy and all other stages of womanhood."

(Bumpsuit, $165)

For Baby:

14. Philips Avent Soothie Snuggle Pacifier

Soft and lightly weighted to calm newborns, this soothie pacifier makes it easy for babies to find and hold it.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Love Bubby No Sleep 'Til Milk Bodysuit

I mean: can you even stand the cuteness?

(Love Bubby, $32)

16. Tipsy Elves Baby Llama Halloween Costume

The best part about this costume? Mom and Dad can match!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Arabella Baby I Want It All Bundle

Spoil the mama-to-be with all of the essential baby gear. This set includes five essential baby items in the caddy of your choice: bandana bibs, 6-layer quilt, swaddle blanket, bamboo hooded towel and washcloth, and a beachwood pacifier clip set.

(Arabella Baby, $124)

18. KissKiss Goodnight Lullaby Melting Cleanser

As a natural massage balm, gentle milk cleanser, and moisturizer in one, this plant-based formula cleanses baby’s skin while providing long-lasting moisturization.

(KissKiss Goodnight, $24)

19. Spunky Stork Read To Me Bookworm Bodysuit

They say that reading to your babe is super-important. We agree! This soft baby bodysuit and toddler shirt makes the perfect statement.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Aden & Anais Comfort Newborn Gown & Hat

Treat your little darling to sensational comfort. Made from 95% super soft cotton and 5% spandex providing just the right amount of stretch, it's like baby is wearing a soothing hug.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. Demdaco Zebra Stripe Infant Booties

Soft, jersey-knit Zebra booties look adorable and feel great.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

22. Bella Tunno Wonder Bib

This silicone bib with adjustable neck and mobile snack pouch will become your go-to for every meal.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

23. Abby & Finn Eco-Diapers

A practical gift to be sure — but one every parent needs — these ultra-soft, super absorbent diapers are chlorine-free and also free of fragrances, lotions, dyes and latex.

(Abby & Finn, prices vary)

24. Sail to Sable Wild Intarsia Sweater

Let your little one take a walk on the wild side with this super-soft intarsia sweater: the perfect piece to stay warm and cozy during those chilly spring days.

(Sail to Sable, $49)

25. Aden & Anais Essentials Swaddle Blankets

Swaddles made with superior breathability, natural give, softness and durability.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

26. Happy Little Camper Luxe Baby Gift Box For Moms

Happy Little Camper’s chief brand officer Hilary Duff curated a box of her parenting essentials — plus some ultra luxe, treat-yourself-worthy items.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

27. Eric Carle Black Caterpillar Long Sleeve Sleep Suit

These sleepers act as a wearable blanket, so your baby will stay warm and comfortable throughout the night. It can be worn as is on warmer nights, or layered over baby’s PJs on cooler evenings.

(Nest Designs, $45)

28. Evereden Baby Bathtime Basics Trio

This three-in-one baby bathtime kit features baby wash serving as extra-gentle head to toe cleanser, plant-based baby moisturizing lotion, and soothing baby massage oil, made with five all-natural and nutrient rich superfood oil ingredients.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

29. Motorola Care+ Non-Contact Smart Baby Thermometer

Conveniently measure forehead and liquid temperatures, such as milk or bath water by simply holding the thermometer within an inch of your baby's forehead or liquid to get an accurate reading, in less than a second. The non-contact feature provides a more sanitary experience for you and your family and is the perfect solution when checking temperatures of sleeping children or babies, without disturbing them.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

30. Halo Swaddle Sleep Sack

The Halo SleepSack wearable blanket replaces loose blankets in the crib that can cover your baby's face and interfere with breathing. In addition to sleeping safer, it helps babies sleep better, too.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

31. Tuey Newborn Pants

Functional and super-soft pants for infants still have everything you love: Fold-over cuffs, which can turn into footies, functional drawstrings with permanent attachment to the back for extra safety, and extra leg and diaper space, so your baby can move more freely.

(Tuey, $17)

32. Kyte Baby Printed Footie In Alpaca

Tjesesoft and snuggly footies are made from silky smooth bamboo rayon creating a cool outfit in a rainbow earthy colors.

(Kyte Baby, $30)

33. HABA Rainbow Fabric Ball

Crinkles, textures and rattles: just the right amount of age-appropriate stimulation for your baby's development.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

34. PatPat Solid Overalls

Every baby needs a pair of corduroy overalls — these are darling.

(PatPat, $10.99)

For Nursery:

35. To Be Decorated Hello Little One

A darling box of nursery decor curated by San Diego-based event & design company To Be Decorated.

(To Be Decorated, $119.99)

36. Demdaco Moon & Back Picture Frame

A personalized keepsake gift to add a touch of whimsy to any nursery.

(Amazon, check for prices)

37. Rice by Rice Large Raffia Toy Basket

These jungle-themed raffia toy box is handmade in beautiful Madagascar.

(Rice by Rice, $159)

38. KeaBabies Baby Handprint Footprint Keepsake Kit

Preserve those adorable little hand and foot prints forever.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

39. Nuna LEAF Grow

The Nuna LEAF Grow is a stylish seat that's designed specially for baby. A gentle nudge from you starts a smooth and rhythmic side-to-side motion that lasts unassisted for over two minutes. It soundlessly operates without the use of batteries and its sway-safe base ensures that they're secure and relaxed.

(Nuna Baby, $289.95)

40. Chicco 3-in-1 Close To You Beside Bassinet

This bedside sleeper and portable bassinet conveniently converts to a height-adjustable changing station and it's swivel wheels, mesh side panels and a range of height adjustment allow baby to be as close to you as possible while sleeping in their own comfortable space.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at YourTango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram.

