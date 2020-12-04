Matthew Perry’s Ex-Lover Claims She’d Fetch Drugs For Him While She Was Pregnant — Meet Kayti Edwards

Sit down and buckle up, folks, because you’re in for a wild ride.

Matthew Perry’s ex-lover, Kayti Edwards, just gave a bombshell interview on Dec. 4 about her former relationship with the Friends actor — who just got engaged to his partner of two years, Molly Hurwitz — and dropped some seriously salacious bits of information about him.

One of the most wild allegations she made involves getting Perry drugs at the height of his addiction — while she was five months pregnant.

Who is Matthew Perry’s ex, Kayti Edwards?

Here’s everything you need to know about Kayti Edwards, her dicey past with Matthew Perry, and her alleged involvement with other A-listers in the industry — including Bless This Mess star Dax Shepard.

Kayti Edwards comes from a famous family.

Her grandmother is none other than famous actress Julie Andrews, so it’s not surprising that she’s been prevalent in the Hollywood scene for quite some time.

She was Matthew Perry’s ex-lover in the 2000s.

Edwards and Perry reportedly met in the early 2000s and had a fling for a short period of time, but remained close friends throughout the decade.

"He's funny, easy-going, and I just felt really comfortable around him,” she said of their close relationship. “We were buddies and loved hanging out."

She alleged that she used to get Matthew Perry drugs when she was pregnant.

Although Edwards had some nice things to say about Perry, she dropped a bombshell about his former drug habits at the height of his addiction, saying she would meet dealers so he wouldn’t get caught “wandering the streets” looking for drugs.

“At that point in his downfall, it was whatever I could get pretty much,” she candidly admitted. “I was like five months pregnant going down and getting stuff for him.”

She went on to detail her alleged drug runs, saying that he convinced her that “no one was going to pull over” someone who was pregnant:

“He [would say], ‘No one’s going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don’t worry. He would set it up and say, ‘Ok, go to this address and meet this person, they’re going to come out and hand you a bag’. I’d drive straight to him. We’d open the bag, sometimes it was pills, cocaine, sometimes it would be heroin and crack, it was just like a smorgasbord, you never knew what you were going to get.”

Edwards and Perry’s relationship soon turned toxic.

Edwards said that Perry would often guilt-trip her into doing his drug runs, telling her that he’d just go get it himself if she didn’t.

Article continues below

“I look back and think, ‘What kind of friend was I?’ [But] I wanted to help him," she admitted.

“It was kind of weird, our relationship turned toxic,” she added. “I couldn’t say no."

Kayti Edwards also said she used to drop drugs off for him on set.

Edwards also claimed that during his time on Friends, she’d drop drugs off to Perry while he was in his trailer.

She also claimed that his Friends co-stars distanced themselves from the actor because of his addiction.

“They didn’t want anything to do with him, he was kind of on the outs with them, only because they didn’t want to see him like that, it was really hard,” she said.

This isn't the first time Edwards has spoken about Matthew Perry.

She's done interviews about him before, like the one above, which was recorded in 2018.

Kayti Edwards also claimed that she was Dax Shepard’s mistress.

Matthew Perry isn’t the only famous celeb Edwards has reportedly rubbed elbows with.

She famously claimed that she had an affair with Parenthood alum Dax Shepard in 2009 while he was dating his now-wife, Kristen Bell.

“We went back [from the party] and made love, we had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend at the time, he didn’t seem to care," she alleged at the time.

Edwards even provided a set of photo booth pictures to “prove” the affair happened.

However, Shepard was quick to refute the allegations, captioning a screenshot of the original tabloid story:

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

