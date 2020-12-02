'American Horror Story' Star Taissa Farmiga Is Secretly Married! Meet Her Husband Hadley Klein

"Being in the moment is the best thing I can do," said American Horror Story starlet, Taissa Farmiga.

On Friday, November 27, the famous actress revealed the news of her exciting secret marriage to her now-husband, Hadley Klein, on Instagram. "Married my best friend. 08.08.2020," she wrote.

So who is this best friend and husband?

Who is Taissa Farmiga's husband, Hadley Klein?

Hadley Klein was born on January 25, 1983, which makes him an Aquarius.

He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri under the name of Hadley Ethan Klein. He has a successful career in the film industry worked on a variety of films in a variety of roles.

Hadley Klein has worked as a producer, director, screenwriter, production assistant, actor, and editor in several films and television shows. He played the role of Jimmy in Party Down and directed Any Tom, Dick, or Harry and an episode of Good Morning Rabbit.

He also wrote the screenplay for an episode of Good Morning Rabbit, five episodes of Fresh Beat Band of Spies, and the TV Short Any Tom, Dick, or Harry.

He also worked in the casting department for the television series Party Down. He produced Any Tom, Dick, or Harry, Baby’s Breath, and twenty two episodes of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Famous friends congratulated Taissa and Hadley on tying the knot — via Instagram of course!

Because Taissa and Hadley couldn’t have a normal non-socially distanced wedding, friends and fans had to resort to Instagram to celebrate.

Narges Rashidi commented on Taissa’s wedding post , “Omg what amazing news!!! Congratulations you two!!!”

Davida B Williams wrote, “love you guys!”

Karen Gillan shot the couple seventeen exclamation points and five red hearts.

Hadley Klein used his social media platform to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.

Hadley Klein has over sixteen thousand followers on Instagram.

He used his social media following to endorse Biden and Harris in the 2020 presidential and vice-presidential election. On November 7, 2020, he posted a picture of the two to his Instagram. “so proud of our country!!” he wrote in the caption, “LFG #bidenharris2020.”

On November 3, 2020 — Election Day— he posted a selfie to Instagram, featuring an “I Voted” sticker and a mask. “you better believe it.” he wrote, “ #bidenharris2020.”

Besides TV and movies, what is Hadley Klein obsessed with?

Scroll through his Instagram feed and you'll see that Hadley Klein is a total dog dad.

He posts more pictures of his adorable puppies than he does of his own wife!

On September 3, 2018, he posted a snapshot of him giving his puppy a smooch to Instagram. “Second base,” he wrote in the captions.

Hadley Klein is also a hard-core New England Patriots fan and a theatre freak.

On December 22, 2018, he saw the theatre adaptation of Clueless with his now-wife.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.