What Happened To Alexis Sharkey? Mystery Surrounds Influencer Who Was Found Dead On The Side Of The Road

Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old social media influencer who had gone missing over Thanksgiving weekend, was sadly found dead on Nov. 28.

“It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found,” her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault wrote in a statement on Facebook on Nov. 29.

“We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family!” she added.

Although Sharkey’s body has been recovered, authorities are perplexed about what happened to her, as she was reportedly found naked on the side of the road and had no visible wounds.

What happened to Alexis Sharkey?

Let’s take a look at all of the details surrounding the mysterious death of the 26-year-old influencer.

Alexis Sharkey reportedly left her home in Houston after an argument on Friday, Nov. 27.

Tom Sharkey, Alexis’ husband, reportedly called her parents after he hadn’t heard from her in over 24 hours.

Alexis’ mom wrote a Facebook post pleading to help find her daughter, which read, “Please share this post!!! My daughter, Alexis Sharkey, is missing!!”

“No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen,” she wrote. “Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!”

Her mom believes she was murdered.

In an interview, Alexis Sharkey's mom said she thinks her daughter was murdered:

"I do. I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It's not let me down. We're very broken. We're very broken-hearted. It's just painful for someone so bright and having so much to offer ... just to be gone, to be snuffed out. I don't know why. I don't know why. The horrific nature of her last moments must've been ... I can't even. I can't even go there."

Tom Sharkey’s social media behavior since her disappearance has raised eyebrows.

Almost immediately after Alexis was reported missing, Tom took to Facebook to post a string of pictures of himself and his wife, along with strangely worded captions about their time together.

“Baby..... please give me strength. Do you remember when we talked and joked about getting old,” he wrote on Nov. 29. “And I said... that’s the one thing you would never beat me at. And we laughed so hard because your [sic] so competitive.”

In a post before that, he wrote, “You made life so incredible! Made sense of my existence! My purpose! And showed me how to truly love!”

Shortly before that post, he captioned another collage of photos of the two of them, “My world! My everything! I’m so lost right now! My one and only!”

Tom Sharkey defended his behavior in another Facebook post.

Tom Sharkey took to Facebook to defend himself and his behavior, writing:

“I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support! Others were waisting time talking about other things. Basically crap talk! And if my wife would of seen this she would be disappointed in your actions! You all should be ashamed of yourselves! I have been assisting the deputies and making phone calls to fine out what happened to my wife. Next time.... stop and think! And realize! You don’t know it all!”

Social media users did not hold back on Tom Sharkey’s Facebook page.

It’s no secret that investigators look to those closest to a deceased victim when homicide or foul play is suspected, and although authorities are still unsure whether there was foul play involved, social media users everywhere are suspicious of Tom Sharkey’s behavior on Facebook.

“I hope you didn’t have something to do with her death…” one Facebook user wrote.

“Chris Watts also played the ‘lost my wife and kids’ card,” another Facebook user wrote.

“I don’t have any issues. I’m stating facts, 70% of the time it’s the husband and this is unfortunately a FACT. I hope to God it wasn’t him, but again there’s a huge chance it was,” they finished.

Instagram users are also suspicious of Tom Sharkey.

Tom posted similar pics and captions on Instagram, and users on the social media platform immediately became suspicious about his behavior.

“All of a sudden he posts a number of posts about how much he loves her right as she’s missing. His last’s posts [sic] prior, a month old. Somebody lock this guy up,” one user wrote.

“Also he made no post about her missing but when its confirmed her body was found he rushes to instagram to make these post [sic],” another user added.

While the investigation into Alexis Sharkey’s death is still ongoing, an autopsy is currently being performed, and pending the results, her family and loved ones may be closer to finding out what truly happened to Alexis Sharkey.

May she rest in peace.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.