'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki, 45, Splits With 23-Year-Old Girlfriend Alaina Meyer After 2 Years

Another Hollywood couple bites the dust.

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, 45, and his 23-year-old girlifriend of over two years, Alaina Meyer, have called it quits.

A source confirmed the breakup, and said that Galecki and Meyer, whose son turns one in December, will co-parent their child together despite their relationship ending.

While Johnny Galecki's has been a Hollywood staple since his childhood acting days (we're lookin' at you, Christmas Vacation), we're curious to know more about his ex, Alaina Meyer.

Who is Johnny Galecki's ex-girlfriend, Alaina Meyer?

Read on to find out what you need to know about the 23-year-old mother of one.

She's a California native.

Alaina Marie Meyer is from San Diego, California.

She loves music.

Johnny and Alaina may have a 22-year age difference, but that doesn't seem to matter when it comes to sharing things they both love.

Not only did the couple often color-coordinate their outfits right down to their sneakers, but they also share an interest in similar music.

The two attended the Jack White concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on August 20th, 2018.

She loves horses and motorcycles.

According to her social media profiles, Meyer loves horses and motorcycles, welds, and has worked as a fabricator manager.

"Rode my boy for the first time today. I was so nervous to ride him because he’s a young rowdy fella but, he did so great," she captioned a photo of herself riding her new horse in March this year.

Alaina Meyer is a tattoo enthusiast.

Meyer has a number of tattoos, including a large one on her thigh. She even appears to be showing off Johnny's initials on her arm in an Instagram picture from Sept. 2018, captioning it: "Gone country and branded by my babe."

She and Johnny were avid travelers together.

In the beginning of their relationship, Johnny and Alaina loved traveling together, and in August of 2018, spent time at Chicago's Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

They share a son together.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer's son, Avery, was born on December 4, 2019.

Galecki took to Instagram to share the exciting news about their son, writing, "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support."

She keeps her son's identity private.

Although she posts a ton of photos of herself with her son, there are no head-on pics of the almost-one-year-old cutie on her Instagram account.

Fitness is important to her.

Alaina Meyer is a huge fan of working out and loves to stay in shape by doing yoga.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. She is deeply devoted to her chocolate Labrador and an avid long distance runner. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.