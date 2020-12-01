Cute Details About Philip Rivers's Relationship With Wife, Tiffany Rivers

"I don't like to sit still," said cutthroat Indianapolis Colts NFL quarterback, Philip Rivers, who weighs a total of 288 pounds.

Rivers was awarded the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013 and the NFL Alumni Quarterback of the Year.

He’s been given a whopping total of 24 awards and honors and an even more whopping total of nine kids with his beautiful wife, Tiffany Rivers.

Who is Philip River's wife, Tiffany Rivers?

Tiffany Rivers is the wife of Philip Rivers and the mother of his nine children.

She was born on November 18, 1982, which makes her a Scorpio.

Currently, she is 38 years old.

Where was Tiffany Rivers born?

TIffany Rivers was born in Decatur, Alabama.

She attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She comes from a family of three kids.

Tiffany Rivers and Philip Rivers were high school sweethearts.

Philip Rivers and Tiffany Rivers married after Philip finished his freshman year in college.

The two tied the knot in 2001 and waited to have sex until marriage.

Together, Philip and Tiffany Rivers co-founded a foundation called Rivers of Hope, which finds homes for abandoned children up to the age of twelve.

Tiffany Rivers, Philip Rivers, and their family relocated to Indianapolis for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rivers family moved from Florida to Indianapolis in June 2020.

Rivers said him and his family were having a great time despite the disastrous pandemic.

“As you can imagine, that’s a lot of us at home all the time,” Philip Rivers said in an interview. “It’s been awesome. It really has. It’s been really good. Our children can’t use the excuse that they’re bored. There’s plenty of playmates in the house.”

Philip Rivers and Tiffany Rivers are the proud mother and father of nine children.

Philip and Tiffany Rivers have seven daughters named Halle, Caroline, Grace, Sarah, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna.

Their two sons are named Gunner and River. Halle is 18 years old, Caroline is 15 years old, Grace is 14 years old, Gunner is 12 years old, Sarah is 10 years old, River is 8 years old, Rebecca is 6 years old, Clare is 4 years old, and Anna is 1 year old.

In an interview, Philip Rivers bragged about his children.

"One in college, one in high school, and then an eighth-grader, sixth-grader, fifth-grader, third-grader, first-grader, preschooler, the little baby, the dynamics are different with all of them. They’re all awesome in their own unique way."

family goals pic.twitter.com/eXDp2O8zrB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 4, 2019

Philip Rivers said that their daughter Halle is most like her mom.

In an interview, Phillip Rivers, “She reminds me, big-time, of her mom, which is a big compliment,” Rivers told the Indy Star. “The biggest compliment I can probably give.”

