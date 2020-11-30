Adorable Details About Author David Sedaris's Relationship With Husband Hugh Hamrick

David Sedaris is an American humorist, comedian, famous author, and radio contributor.

He has published several bestsellers like Barrel Fever and Holidays on Ice, as well as plenty of personal essay collections like Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, and Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim.

Sedaris's books have sold a total of seven million copies in print and they have been translated into over 25 languages.

Sedaris recently published his brand new book 'best of' essay collection of previously-published work called The Best of Me. In it, “Sedaris shops for rare taxidermy, hitchhikes with a lady quadriplegic, and spits a lozenge into a fellow traveler’s lap. He drowns a mouse in a bucket, struggles to say “give it to me” in five languages, and hand-feeds a carnivorous bird.”

One character he writes often about is his long time partner Hugh Hamrick, who often plays the straight man to the Sedaris family hijinks.

Who is David Sedaris's husband, Hugh Hamrick?

Hugh Hamrick has been described as “generous but reticent” and very much shy of the spotlight, even though “the version of him that appears in the stories, crossed arms and pursed lips,” has become almost as famous as Sedaris.

“It’s an exaggeration [of Hamrick], but recognizable nonetheless.”

Hamrick has been given the nickname "Congressman Prude" by his significant other.

What does Hugh Hamrick do?

Hugh Hamrick used to be a painter who worked in theatrical scenery.

He impressively worked on the Broadway original The Lion King set. He even sometimes does touch-ups for the set in London. Ragtime is another show he worked on as the assistant costume designer in 1998.

However, when the couple first moved to France in the late 1990s, Hamrick adjusted his career.

He now works on small paintings, mostly for Sedaris’s book covers, and spends his time taking care of Sedaris as a house husband.

Because Hamrick is notoriously private, his birthdate — like many other personal details about Mr. Hamrick — are private and not released to the public. Therefore, his exact age is unknown. However, David Sedaris is 63 years old.

The American humorist was born on December 26, 1956, making him a Capricorn.

How did David Sedaris and Hugh Hamrick meet?

The couple officially met through mutual friends.

In October of 1990, Sedaris helped a friend borrow Hamrick’s ladder and the next thing they knew, they started falling for each other.

By March of 1991, David wrote in his diary that the relationship was definitely serious saying, “This spring I am, if I’m not mistaken, in love.”

Are David Sedaris and Hugh Hamrick married?

In one of his many books, Sedaris brings up the idea of getting married.

Sedaris simply proposed the idea for tax purposes, but Hamrick replied with a firm, “I'm not marrying you”.

Hamrick eventually agreed after Sedaris assured him that the marriage “will not be about pomp and glory but will only involve paperwork to legalize their union.”

The date of their marriage is not known.

Who is Hugh Hamrick's dad?

Hamrick’s father, Samuel J. Hamrick, was also an author, and says he grew up with the sound of a typewriter in the background of his life, which has continued being married to Sedaris, who also uses a typewriting for his work.

His father mostly wrote spy novels under the name of W.T. Tyler.

Some of his works include The Man Who Lost the War, The Ants of God, Rogue's March, The Shadow Cabinet, The Lion and the Jackal, and Last Train from Berlin.

Hugh Hamrick has no social media presence.

Unlike Sedaris, Hamrick keeps a very private life, hardly doing interviews and is decidedly against social media.

He's almost never featured on Sedaris's publicsocial media accounts except for when Sedaris shows off the beautiful paintings Hamrick has created.

