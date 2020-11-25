Who Is Gabriel Basso? You Might Recognize The 'Hillbilly Elegy' Star From His Previous Roles

Gabriel Basso stars in a film adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir that chronicles a working-class family in crisis.

Written by J.D. Vance, an American venture capitalist and social commentator, the book and movie are about the social problems in Vance’s Ohio hometown.

The Netflix adaptation is a star-studded affair with Glenn Close as J.D’s grandmother and Amy Adams as his young mother who struggles with drug addiction. Basso plays a young adult J.D during his time studying at Yale Law School.

Director Ron Howard, who received a modest $45 million from Netflix to finance the film, has faced some backlash from critics who feel the movie makes a mockery of the working poor in America.

Who is Gabriel Basso, star of Hillbilly Ellegy?

Here is everything you need to know about the star of one of this year’s most talked-about movies.

He is from St. Louis, Missouri.

He might be playing an Ohio native, but Gabriel was born and raised in Missouri.

He was named Louis Gabriel Basso II, after his father and grandfather, but nicknamed Gabriel since he was a child.

Born on December 11, 1994, Gabriel is currently 25 years old. And that makes him a Sagittarius for all you zodiac fans, which would explain the free-thinking creativity he must possess to be such a talented actor.

Gabriel Basso began acting a young age.

After moving to Los Angeles with his mother and sisters, Gabriel began acting in a string of TV shows throughout his early teens. You might recognize him as Adam Jamison, Cathy and Paul’s son in The Big C.

Gabriel also played leading roles in coming of age films Kings Of Summer and Barely Lethal, starring Hailee Seinfeld. He also joined Tom Hanks in Meg Ryan’s directorial debut, Ithaca.

Gabriel is signed with WME talent agency, one of the biggest and longest-running agencies in the world.

He shares representation with Ben Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Garner, and Matt Damon, to name a few.

His sister is also an actor.

Talent must run in the family because Gabriel’s younger sister, Annalise Basso, is also a famous actor.

The 21-year-old has made guest appearances on episodes of New Girl, True Blood, and Nikita. She also starred as Lina in the 2016 horror film Ouiji: Origin Of Evil.

He is a father.

Though he likes to keep his personal life personal, Gabriel did reveal on Instagram in August 2020 that the Basso family has a new addition.

Though he hasn’t revealed the name of his daughter, Gabriel does post the occasional photo of his little one.

Acting isn’t his only art form.

Gabriel’s Instagram bio links out to his art page and an account for his band. Gabriel makes designs and illustrations for artwork, clothing, and footwear.

He is also the drummer in his band, Freeze Tag.

He dreamed of becoming a professional football player.

Before becoming an actor, Gabriel had aspirations of becoming a professional football player.

Despite starting out his acting career early, Gabriel has held onto these dreams and continued to balance acting with sports for most of his teens into his early 20s.

Though between his band, his family, and a starring role in Netflix, it looks like arts and entertainment may have won out over football.

