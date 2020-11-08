Glenn Close's Husbands: Who Was She Married To?

“Taking power away from a man is a dangerous thing." Glenn Close said as Patty Hewes in Damages. "Someone always pays.”

But what about taking power away from four?

The award-winning actress has tied the knot a total of four times — or three, depending on which source you read, but we'll get into that later.

But who are these mysterious men, hiding behind the light her gleaming Golden Globes emit?

Who are Glenn Close's husbands?

Glenn Close was born on March 19, 1947, which makes her a Pisces.

The actress has been nominated for seven Academy Awards and fourteen Golden Globe awards.

She is best known for her appearances in Fatal Attraction, The Simpsons, The Wilde Wedding, What Happened to Monday, the Girl with All the Gifts, The Lion in the Winter, The Stepford Wives, and Warcraft.

Glenn Close's first husband was Jack Roose.

There's very little information circulating about Jack Roose, save for the fact that he was Glenn Close's first husband.

The couple married in 1965 and divorced three years later.

It's important to note that many outlets do not report on this marriage; Wikipedia claims Glenn Close was married threee times and omits Jack Roose entirely, however Google tells us that Close was married four times and includes Roose as her first husband.

Glenn Close's second husband was Cabot Wade.

Apart from being Close’s ex-husband, Cabot Wade is a guitarist.

Glenn married Cabot Wade in 1969 when she was only twenty-two years.

The two formed a musical performance troupe. Their marriage lasted two years.

Glenn Close's third husband was James Marlas.

Goodbye musician, hello business man! She married James Marlas, a businessman, in 1984.

James Marlas founded the Union Capital Corporation in 1968. He received a JD from the University of Chicago and served as a member of the Law Review.

He also received an MA in Jurisprudence from Oxford University and an AB in History from Harvard University.

The couple divorced in 1984.

Around the time of their divorce, Close said in an interview, “Too many women define themselves in terms of a man. Look at me. In my marriages, I was like an amoeba.”

“Men,” she said, “blossom under the nurturing of a good woman, while women don’t often get that benefit from a man. I think of men and women as two different species. Katharine Hepburn said they should live next door and visit each other once in a while. Not a bad idea."

Glenn Close's fourth husband was David Shaw.

Goodbye businessman, hello . . . another businessman!

In 2006, Close tied the knot with David Evans Shaw — her fourth husband and second businessman ex-husband.

The wedding ceremony was held in Maine.

David Evans Shaw is the Managing Partner of Black Point Group. He was inducted into the UNH Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame and the Teddy Roosevelt Society.

in 2015, the couple split. The divorce was mutual.

In an interview, an unknown source spilled, "Glenn and David have been telling friends over the summer they are divorcing, and he'll remain living in Maine while Glenn moves back to New York full-time. They've been separated for some time, and things are amicable between them."

How much is Glenn Close's net worth?

Her net worth is approximately $50 million.

