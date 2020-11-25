Christina Perri Reveals Her And Husband Paul Costabile’s Baby Girl Was ‘Born Silent’ After Pregnancy Complications

This is devastating.

Christina Perri took to Instagram on Nov. 24 to reveal that her and her husband Paul Costabile’s baby girl was “born silent” after Perri was admitted to the hospital for pregnancy complications last week.

She was in her third trimester.

“Last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts,” Perri captioned a picture of her daughter's hand clutching her and her husband’s fingers.

Costabile shared the same picture and caption, adding, “It’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all.”

Who is Christina Perri’s husband, Paul Costabile?

Read on for details about Perri’s husband, including how he’s helping her through this tragic and unthinkable loss.

Costabile and Perri have one child together already.

Perri gave birth to the couple’s first child, Carmella Stanley, on January 17, 2018.

"The greatest gift we’ve ever known!!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today,” Costabile wrote in an Instagram post.

“Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!" he added.

He’s stood by her side through unthinkable tragedy.

In January this year, Christina Perri revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks, and shared her story on social media.

““I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she said at the time.

“I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you,” she continued.

“When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost,” she added.

Paul Costabile knew Christina Perri was “the one” the day he met her.

Paul Costabile is an entertainment reporter, and he and Christina first met when he interviewed her on the red carpet.

Costabile actually emailed his mom the day he met Perri, telling her that she would be his future wife.

“I knew the day I met her I wanted to marry her. We always talked about this kind of stuff, and as things happened, we kind of went back and forth on planning,” he said of their December 2017 wedding.

“And then [we] decided, you know what? Let’s cut out all the busyness of planning this for this year. We have so much other stuff going on, let’s just go to city hall and do our thing for us,” he added, detailing their intimate, yet personal ceremony.

Since day one, it’s clear that Costabile has always been by his wife’s side, and will undoubtedly help her heal through this difficult time.

Our deepest condolences go out to Christina Perri and Paul Costabile during this difficult time.

